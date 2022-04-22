NORTHERN HILLS — A forecasted spring storm beginning tonight could brighten the outlook for area ranchers who are gripped by a severe drought.
“Everybody that comes into the office is definitely concerned. It looks pretty sad out here now, but green grass provides hope,” said Ron Adam, Farm Credit Services Farm Loan Manager in Sturgis.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City is calling for heavy snowfall
in the Northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy
snow may be possible.
“It looks like it is going to bring quite a bit of moisture. It could be over an inch of rain or snow equivalent. Some over 2 inches,” said Alex Calderon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning, and even a blizzard warning for some areas, has been issued for late Friday night through late Saturday night for portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches of snow are possible with winds gusting as high as 70 mph. The latter is not good news for ranchers with new calves either on the ground or about to be born.
Adam said he hopes some of that moisture will fall on the Plains east and north of the Black Hills.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that topsoil moisture was rated more than 60% very short to short in South Dakota and surrounding states earlier this month.
On April 12, the Meade County Commission passed a drought resolution saying conditions constitute a disaster of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the county, or even the state of South Dakota, and that federal assistance is necessary, and there are few emergency plans available to alleviate the damage and economic chaos resulting from the drought conditions.
The resolution went on to say that the Meade County Commission declares an emergency and a disaster and requests that the governor also declare an emergency and disaster for Meade County.
The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows all of Meade County in moderate to severe drought conditions with no signs of immediate improvement.
Lawrence, Butte, and Harding counties are all ranked in severe drought.
The current drought conditions began in the middle of summer in 2020, Adam said. Then, by May of 2021 the drought fell into the extreme category.
The result has been increased cattle sales, low water supplies in stock ponds, and a shortage of hay.
Adam said it is nice to have an open winter for ranchers, but on the flip side, that also means there is no spring runoff for the stock dams and no green grass in the spring.
“People spent a lot of money on livestock feed this winter, so they want to get them (cattle) out and let Mother Nature provide some feed,” he said.
It is critical to wait to turnout livestock until pastures are ready to be grazed, said Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and South Dakota State University Extension range specialist.
“Timing of grazing is important to not only maximize forage production, but also to allow grazing to occur on the highest quality forage at the proper time to meet livestock nutrient requirements,” she said.
The moisture on the horizon could be the start of a wetter weather pattern and could be helpful in the long-term, Calderon said.
“One storm might help, but it won’t end the drought,” he said.
