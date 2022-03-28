Spring spruce-up set for Mt. Moriah

DEADWOOD — Around 80 large pine trees in Mt. Moriah Cemetery will be trimmed up this spring as part of work to be done in the fifth priority area of a tree trimming project begun in 2019, a $17,750 expenditure for general pruning of dead and damaged branches approved by the Deadwood City Commission Monday.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer and Historic Cemeteries Sexton Kevin Kuchenbecker said there are just a few trees left to address in this area, which is largely the northern portion of the cemetery, before workers move on to the sixth and final phase of the project, which largely lies near the entrance to the cemetery.
“City staff continues to be concerned with numerous ‘widow makers’ and/or dead branches located precariously high in the trees at Mt. Moriah Cemetery,” Kuchenbecker said. “These branches may fall on unsuspecting individuals below. Almost all the trees in this cemetery are in need of some type of pruning to remove dead branches and reduce risk. Pruning the trees should also increase light and air penetration to the inside of the tree’s crown and the landscape below.”
Kuchenbecker said pruning large trees can be dangerous.
“It is best to hire a professional arborist and a trained crew with the required safety equipment and liability insurance,” Kuchenbecker said. “Tree Wise Men specialize in low impact tree care and perform hazardous removals where bucket trucks or cranes can’t reach. They climb trees to trim them properly from the inside out, understanding their strengths and weaknesses to perform the best job possible.”
In 2019, the city began an aggressive and concerted effort to address the above concerns with tree trimming in three priority areas.
“In 2022, the city again provided funds in the budget to continue this effort through the Historic Cemeteries Enterprise Fund,” Kuchenbecker said.
In other business, the Deadwood City Commission approved hiring Visionary Landscaping in an amount not to exceed $15,000 for the 2022 season of vegetation management at Mt. Moriah and St. Ambrose Cemeteries, to be paid by the Historic Cemeteries Enterprise Fund.
“This is our fourth year of outsourcing the care of Mt. Moriah and St. Ambrose Cemeteries,” Kuchenbecker said. “The previous company has discontinued business. We reached out to several different landscaping companies. Visionary Landscaping is one that provided us a quote. We believe it’s fair and recommend approval. Maintenance is to include, but not limited to, mowing, weed eating, sweeping, minor tree trimming, debris and garbage removal and similar work.”
The contract provides for two workers to perform landscape maintenance for Mt. Moriah and St. Ambrose cemeteries Monday through Friday from 6-8 a.m. April 18 – Sept. 23 in the amount of $50 per hour per person.
