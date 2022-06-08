Spring, Jutting and Cass elected to Meade School Board

STURGIS — Incumbent Lee Spring and newcomers Justin Jutting and Sandy Cass have been elected to the Meade School Board.
Five people were running for three positions on the board. The election results are unofficial and will be canvassed by the Meade School Board at its meeting Monday.
Spring was the top vote getter with 2,169 votes followed by Jutting with 1,922 and Cass with 1,817. Other candidates included John Nachtigall with 1,758 and Kami Wolf-Perli with 1,406 votes. Vote totals do not reflect Lawrence County precincts.
Spring and Nachtigall were the incumbents in the race. Current board member JT Vig chose not to run this year. Jutting, Cass and Wolf-Perli were newcomers.
The school board is a non-partisan race so those chosen will take office at the July meeting of the Meade School Board.
Spring, who has served as vice president of the school board this past year, thanked his supporters and said he looks forward to serving a second term on the board.
“That first term was tough. I’ve realized it takes more terms than one to figure it all out,” Spring said. “I’m excited about the new superintendent and AD coming on board and excited to see what’s coming up next.”
Spring, a Meade County rancher, said he tries to go into his position as school board member with an open mind and listens to everyone who comes before the board with issues or problems.
The growth in the Meade School District has and will continue to be an underlying issue for board members.
“It’s a constant question, ‘How are we going to come up with the money to provide what all of our students need?’” he said.
Cass, a Child Support Specialist Supervisor for the Division of Child Support (DSS), said she went to bed about midnight which was before the final vote totals were tallied.
“My daughter came and woke me and said, ‘You’re a winner,’” Cass said.
Cass believes voters were looking for a candidate who could look at the entirety of issues brought before the board.
“I believe all of the candidates brought that to the table. I appreciate all those who voted for me and look forward to this fun challenge,” she said.
Cass said it’s an exciting time for the Meade School District.
“There is going to be lots of changes and I’m excited to be a part of it,” she said.
Jutting, an Assessment Coordinator and Program Director for the Autonomous Equipment Program at Western Dakota Tech, believes having a background in both education and business served him well as a candidate.
“We have lots of issues to tackle, and I’m excited to get going,” he said. “I’m anxious to meet the new superintendent and get to work with the board on enhancing the Meade School District.”
