SPEARFISH — Welcome to spring in South Dakota.

This weekend’s storm brought with it severe thunderstorm warnings, blizzard warnings, tornado watches, and more.

Kyle Carstens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said the storm was the result of a strong low-pressure system that moved north out of Nebraska, through South Dakota, and into eastern North Dakota.

That system brought with it strong winds and heavy precipitation.

The poor conditions led to numerous vehicles in the ditch and crashes. On Interstate 90, a New Underwood fire and rescue vehicle was struck by another car while tending to an accident. Three members of that department were transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous accidents blocking the interstate forced it to be closed for hours.

Snow totals include:

Lead, 22 inches          

Southwest of Whitewood, 18 inches   

North, NW of Spearfish, 15.8 inches       

East of Deadwood, 15 inches   

Devils Tower, Wyo., 15 inches   

Terry Peak, 14 inches

Near Harding, 14 inches

Downtown Spearfish, 12 inches   

Nemo, 10.5 inches          

Cheyenne Crossing, 10 inches   

Newcastle Wyo., 9 inches   

Saint Onge, 8 inches       

Northeast of Whitewood, 8 inches   

Four Corners Wyo., 6 inches        

Belle Fourche Reservoir, 5 inches   

Newell, 5 inches   

Beulah Wyo., 4 inches   

Top wind speed includes:

Downtown Rapid City, 76 mph

Rapid City Airport, 76 mph

Lead, 71 mph

Buffalo, 71 mph

New Underwood, 70 mph

Reva, 68 mph

Castle Rock, 68 mph

Mud Butte, 68 mph

Sturgis, 68 mph

Ellsworth Air Force Base, 67 mph

Hot Springs, 64 mph

Faith, 64 mph

Gillette, Wyo., 63 mph

Downtown Spearfish    , 59 mph

Belle Fourche, 59 mph

Piedmont, 59 mph

Nisland, 54 mph

Tilford, 54 mph

Beulah, Wyo., 53 mph

Newell, 50 mph

Cheyenne Crossing, 50 mph

Before the snow began falling, heavy rain soaked the region.

Rain totals include:

Opal, 2.40 inches

Buffalo, 2.36 inches

Belle Fourche Reservoir, 2 inches

Downtown Spearfish, 1.28 inches

The storm even brought hail.

The largest hail was recorded in:

Box Elder, 1 inch      

Lead, .88 inch        

Hot Springs, .75 inch      

Piedmont, .75 inch     

This week, temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Toward the end of the week, Carstens said, another storm system will return with rain and thunderstorms.

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.