SPEARFISH — Welcome to spring in South Dakota.
This weekend’s storm brought with it severe thunderstorm warnings, blizzard warnings, tornado watches, and more.
Kyle Carstens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said the storm was the result of a strong low-pressure system that moved north out of Nebraska, through South Dakota, and into eastern North Dakota.
That system brought with it strong winds and heavy precipitation.
The poor conditions led to numerous vehicles in the ditch and crashes. On Interstate 90, a New Underwood fire and rescue vehicle was struck by another car while tending to an accident. Three members of that department were transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Numerous accidents blocking the interstate forced it to be closed for hours.
Snow totals include:
Lead, 22 inches
Southwest of Whitewood, 18 inches
North, NW of Spearfish, 15.8 inches
East of Deadwood, 15 inches
Devils Tower, Wyo., 15 inches
Terry Peak, 14 inches
Near Harding, 14 inches
Downtown Spearfish, 12 inches
Nemo, 10.5 inches
Cheyenne Crossing, 10 inches
Newcastle Wyo., 9 inches
Saint Onge, 8 inches
Northeast of Whitewood, 8 inches
Four Corners Wyo., 6 inches
Belle Fourche Reservoir, 5 inches
Newell, 5 inches
Beulah Wyo., 4 inches
Top wind speed includes:
Downtown Rapid City, 76 mph
Rapid City Airport, 76 mph
Lead, 71 mph
Buffalo, 71 mph
New Underwood, 70 mph
Reva, 68 mph
Castle Rock, 68 mph
Mud Butte, 68 mph
Sturgis, 68 mph
Ellsworth Air Force Base, 67 mph
Hot Springs, 64 mph
Faith, 64 mph
Gillette, Wyo., 63 mph
Downtown Spearfish , 59 mph
Belle Fourche, 59 mph
Piedmont, 59 mph
Nisland, 54 mph
Tilford, 54 mph
Beulah, Wyo., 53 mph
Newell, 50 mph
Cheyenne Crossing, 50 mph
Before the snow began falling, heavy rain soaked the region.
Rain totals include:
Opal, 2.40 inches
Buffalo, 2.36 inches
Belle Fourche Reservoir, 2 inches
Downtown Spearfish, 1.28 inches
The storm even brought hail.
The largest hail was recorded in:
Box Elder, 1 inch
Lead, .88 inch
Hot Springs, .75 inch
Piedmont, .75 inch
This week, temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Toward the end of the week, Carstens said, another storm system will return with rain and thunderstorms.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.