Sprigler named 2021 Deadwood Police Officer of the Year

DEADWOOD — Sally Sprigler was named 2021 Officer of the Year at the annual meeting of the Deadwood Police Department April 13, an announcement that was shared at Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting.
“It is voted by her peers,” said Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens. “This doesn’t come from me. It comes from the officers she worked with. A couple of the comments that were made is that she’s an extremely hard worker. Very dependable. A willingness to help anybody at any time. And from my personal view, what I’ve seen from Officer Sprigler is her willingness to assist and train. This is not easy to do. We had a conversation not too long ago about going to field training school and she accepted that responsibility. That’s a huge responsibility. She just got done with her first phase of a new trainee. She made it. I’m impressed with her willingness to step up and help out where needed. Leads the department in DUIs. I’m honored to present Officer Sprigler with the 2021 Officer of the Year award for the Deadwood Police Department.”
Sprigler said she is extremely humbled to receive the award, given that it comes from her fellow officers.
“My fellow officers might not realize this, but I watch and study what they do on the streets,” Sprigler said. “And I notice how they handle calls. I notice how they treat people and I’ve watch each one of them and I’ve taken their gifts and talents and applied them to my own abilities. The only credit I can take in this is that I’m smart enough to recognize their talents and that I had enough wisdom to adopt them as my own. So everything that I have learned has come from other officers that I work with and I’m extremely grateful.”
Sprigler thanked former Deadwood Police Chief Kelly Fuller for giving her a chance in the department and Mertens for his counsel and continued support.
“Once again, on behalf of the commission, I’d like to say congratulations,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It’s a big accomplishment because you are selected by your peers. That speaks volumes to the efforts and leadership that you provide in our department and in our community. For that, we say thank you.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.