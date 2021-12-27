LEAD — The Lead Beautification Committee is responsible for the festive décor around the city this holiday season.
Linda Phillips, a member of the committee reported that the group worked hard this year to make sure the town was covered with reminders of holiday cheer. At the request of Mayor Ron Everett, and with the approval of the Lead City Commission, the Lead Beautification Committee researched and purchased about $3,000 worth of holiday decorations. These included the Season’s Greetings sign on the wall across from the high school, a lighted garland that is wrapped around the wooden fence at Manuel Brothers Park, and the green lights wrapped around the large gear at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. Additionally, Phillips said Dakota Territory Resources donated other decorations that are being used around town.
Some areas the Lead Beautification Committee are responsible for decorating include the Julius/Siever Street corner Merry Christmas sign; a Santa and garland on the fence at Prospect Park; garland on the clock tower pole by the Stampmill; the display in the ore cars near Lynn’s Dakotamart; garland and lights on the fence behind the Davis Ring; and wreaths on the fence along Main Street.
