Spread the Tunes closes out a milestone summer season

SPEARFISH — For nearly a decade, Spread the Tunes Inc. has been raising money and awareness for area groups through music based fundraising projects. And in just under three of those years, it has reached its most ambitious milestone yet.
“It was a busy summer, (we) hit our $100,000 goal for the band shell,” explained Zac Eixenberger, a board member with Spread the Tunes.
Along with its normal fundraising for are non-profits, the group has been raising additional funds to replace the dilapidated bandstand in Spearfish City Park.
“It was a collective effort from local donors and businesses, and some grants that we received,” Eixenberger said. “We’ve got a lot of support from the city and from the mayor and everybody.”
Using a $22,000 reimbursement agreement from the city, Spread the Tunes contracted with Williams and Associates to design the new structure with hopes to get the building project underway in 2023. Larger budgetary commitments pushed the project out at least one more year to the spring of 2024, but Eixenberger said that would allow the group and the city time to apply for more grants to cover the estimated $500,000 building cost.
“We just got that building cost estimate and a lot of these larger grants, they want to see a nice matching fund from someone like us, a local group,” He explained. “We’re still gonna let people donate to the project itself if they want to be on the donor wall. There’s still an opportunity there.”
Although the group hosts and co-hosts several events throughout the year, including Chinook Day Celebration, Spread the Tunes’ biggest event each year is the Canyon Acoustic Series, which brings free, family-friendly concerts to City Park every summer. Money is raised through the donated food and beer sales from local breweries. This year the event was expanded to eight weeks, and along with a 50/50 raffle going to a different local non-profit each week, proceeds from the fundraiser are given to the Booth Society for the day-to-day running of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives. This year, the series brought in a record $15,000 to the hatchery.
Now that the group has met its fundraising goal to get the ball rolling on the band shell, Eixenberger said it would continue to focus its efforts on spreading the wealth among other area non-profits, including a scholarship program for local seniors looking to pursue a career in music.
“We kind of put it as a senior, who’s gonna further their education in music, or their career in music,” he said. “So even if they’re not gonna go to college, they might just go to a recording studio or something just to keep going with music.”
With the summer season behind them and a major milestone reached, the board of Spread the Tunes shows no sign of slowing down. The next big step for the fundraising group will be to establish a winter concert series to keep the tunes spread and the funds flowing to worthy cause throughout the year.
“The Matthews Opera House, we’ve kind of partnered with them the last year doing some shows so (we’re) looking at doing, maybe a winter acoustic series in the opera house,” he said. “We’ll probably announce (dates) here in a couple weeks.”
For more information about events hosted by Spread the Tunes, to donate to any of its fundraisers, or to apply for funds, visit http://www.spreadthetunes.com.
