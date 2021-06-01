Spots open for summer camps for kids

DEADWOOD — A chance for local youth to learn about Deadwood’s diverse history and cultures, archaeology, and even paleontology are available this summer, as Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) summer camp registration is open.
The Summer Camp Series kicks off with Archaeology Camp for older kids, where campers are invited to assist a professional archaeologist at a real archaeological dig. Paleontology camp is next on the agenda for younger youth, where kids can discover dinosaurs, marine reptiles, and plants that populated South Dakota millions of years ago while also understanding what it takes to be a paleontologist. Also for younger youth, Time Traveler’s Camp affords the chance to experience the different cultures that shaped Deadwood’s diverse history.
Brown said the overall goal with any of her camps is to give students an opportunity to learn in a way that they wouldn’t learn in a classroom in a way that allows them to have unique experiences.
“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Brown said. “There’s not really a lot of opportunities for students to learn about the Chinese community that lived here, so I want to be able to have them learn about this very large group of people that lived and worked in Deadwood and is a huge part of Deadwood history.”
Archaeology Camp
DHI Education Director Amanda Brown said archaeology camp is a way for students to experience an actual archaeological dig with a real live archaeologist in a place that holds centuries of history.
“This is a way for them to get more of a hands-on approach in a way that’s not behind glass with our artifacts,” Brown said. “It’s a way for them to get up close and personal with history by actually digging it up and seeing it with their own eyes and being able to learn how these archaeologists go step by step.”
Brown said she likes to approach archaeology camp as a unique experience for kids to handle history in a way that other people usually don’t get to.
“They’ll learn the different parts of archaeology,” Brown said. “We have activities where they’ll get to map a site, they’ll learn about stratigraphy and how that affects how things are found or different types of layers of the earth so that they can learn how natural disasters or global environment affects the site.”
Archaeology Camp is for students going into grades 4-6 and the cost is $45 for members and $55 for non-members. Two sessions are available: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14-18 or June 21-25. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center and archaeology work will be conducted at the Pearson family property. A $15 non-refundable deposit is required for Archaeology Camp.
Paleontology Camp
Paleontology Camp is for students going into grades 1-3 and will follow a geological timeline.
“They’ll get to become a paleontologist. They’ll learn about the different time periods, different eras and what kinds of prehistoric creatures lived during that time and in-between learning about those, we’ll also do activities, crafts, and learning opportunities,” Brown said. “So they’ll learn the difference between an herbivore and a carnivore with some sort of matching game. They’ll get to learn how dinosaurs are named while also creating their own dinosaur names and then designing their own dinosaur.”
Marine reptiles, pterosaurs, and paleobotany will be explored and a trip to the Adams Museum to see the plesiosaur is also planned. Campers will also learn how fossils are formed and experience an excavation.
Paleontology Camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12-14 at the Days of ‘76 Museum and is free to participants, but reservations are required and space is limited.
Time Traveler’s Camp
Students going into grades 1-3 can also attend Time Traveler’s Camp to experience the different cultures that shaped Deadwood’s history.
“I started thinking about the different cultures that made up Deadwood during the days of the prospectors and the miners and we had thousands of people coming into the area from all over the country and all over the world, so I wanted to highlight that,” Brown said. “We’ll be talking about Chinese immigrants and the Chinese community that was here.”
Native Americans and European settlers will be studied, as well. Lessons in the South Dakota Historical Society’s South Dakota Immigrants education kit will be used for this camp.
The traditions, foods, histories, languages, and more that each of these groups contributed to the history of Deadwood, the Black Hills, and South Dakota will also be explored.
Time Traveler’s Camp is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19-21 at the Days of ’76 Museum.
Camps for younger students are free of charge, but space is limited and reservations are required.
“We received several community grants that allows us to have free camps for our first- through third-graders,” Brown said. “There are scholarship opportunities available for any students that would like to come to archaeology camp, provided they reserve a space first.”
For more information or to register for summer camp, please contact Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657. Scholarships are available.
Summer Camps are co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood History, Twin City Hardware, Bill Haas, Jaci and Bill Pearson, Black Hills Pioneer, Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital, Beatrice and Edith Wong, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the William Karl & Laura L. Haas Education Endowment.
