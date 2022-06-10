Sports Adventure Fun ribbon cutting

STURGIS — Travis Bartels, left, and his sister, Richelle Bruch, right, have teamed to open Sports Adventure Fun, a sporting goods store, in Sturgis. They opened May 2 across from the Harley-Davison Rally Point in downtown Sturgis, and on Wednesday had an official Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and plan a grand-opening celebration in September.
