Spontaneous combustion ruled cause of laundry mat fire

SPEARFISH — Oily, greasy rags placed in a dryer are the cause of a Tuesday fire in Spearfish Laundry and Dry Cleaning.
Firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of the fire at the laundry mat located at 712 Canyon St.
Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said oily or greasy rags had been washed and placed in a dryer. They had been left unattended and the heat from drying them allowed them to spontaneously combust.
Clark Sowers, owner of the business, used a fire extinguisher to knock down the blaze.
Firefighters fully extinguished the fire.
Ladson said the fire was contained to the dryer but a couple had fallen on the floor. Fire crews took the rags outside and vented the business.
Sowers said the building was very smoky.
“I get it about smoke inhalation now,” he said. “It’s serious.”
While using the fire extinguisher he said it was very difficult to breath.
After the building was vented the building was turned back over to Sowers.
Cleanup began and even some customers assisted, he said. The business was reopened Tuesday.
The fire caused an estimated $7,500 worth of damage, Ladson said.
