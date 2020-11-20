Spontaneous combustion at cemetery ignites fire department response

BELLE FOURCHE — A fire resulting from spontaneous combustion of a slash pile at the Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche Thursday led to a response from the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the cemetery located on the south end of Belle Fourche. Fire Chief Aaron Thramer told the Pioneer that a slash pile comprised of grass clippings, leaves, and pine needles self ignited due to heat caused by decomposition. Thramer said fire department crews responded, performed an initial knockdown on the small blaze, spread it out, and extinguished the fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), spontaneous combustion, sometimes called spontaneous ignition, is the “occurrence of fire without the application of an external heat source.” Due to chemical, biological, or physical processes, combustible materials self-heat to a temperature high enough for ignition to occur without additional heat or ignition applied. According to its website, NFPA estimates 14,070 fires occur annually from spontaneous combustion.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.