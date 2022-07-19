Splash pad at Heritage Park to close until well repair complete

SPEARFISH — The splash pad at Heritage Park will be turned off temporarily as part of the efforts to conserve water while awaiting the repair of the city’s Young Well.
A sign will be posted Tuesday at the park, located at 32nd Street and 7th Avenue, to alert people the splash pad is currently closed, with the water turned off Tuesday morning.
Spearfish Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Superintendent Rex McDonald explained staff made the decision to close the splash pad temporarily until the necessary repairs have been made to the well. He described the splash pad historically uses between 300,000 and 400,000 gallons of water per month, which puts a strain on the water system when it is not operating under normal conditions.
“We will re-evaluate turning the splash pad back on once the repairs have been made and the water system is once again operating at 100 percent capacity,” McDonald said.
The well repairs are anticipated to be completed in August.
While the well is currently offline, the City of Spearfish encourages citizens to be mindful of the Code Blue voluntary water conservation alert, which urges customers to practice water conservation, including irrigating lawns no more frequently than every other day.
Any changes to the water conservation alert status will be posted in city buildings and on the city website, www.cityofspearfish.com. Information may also be distributed through users’ utility bills, local media, door hangers, etc. For more information about the city’s water conservation program, status indicators, and tips to increase water conservation around your home, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/423/Water.
