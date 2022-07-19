Splash pad at Heritage Park to close until well repair complete

The splash pad at Heritage Park will temporarily shut down while the Public Works Department works to fix the Young Well. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The splash pad at Heritage Park will be turned off temporarily as part of the efforts to conserve water while awaiting the repair of the city’s Young Well.

A sign will be posted Tuesday at the park, located at 32nd Street and 7th Avenue, to alert people the splash pad is currently closed, with the water turned off Tuesday morning.

