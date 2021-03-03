Speirs named Teacher of the Year

SPEARFISH — It took a little more than three decades, but Bob Speirs has finally been named Teacher of the Year for the Spearfish School District.
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.
“I have been mad every year that I didn’t win the because I always wanted to be the best teacher you guys deserved, so I really appreciate you guys being here,” Speirs told his speech and debate team that was on hand for the recognition. “I think you deserve the absolute best and I always wanted to be one of those teachers.”
“You are,” said one student on the team.
Speirs began his teaching career in 1988 after student teaching the year before in the classroom right next door to his current Spearfish High School classroom.
Speirs, having graduated from Black Hills State, taught for a year in Sturgis, two in Kalispell, Mont., “and then they invited me back.”
That entire time he was a speech and debate coach, and on Tuesday his team was on hand to prepare for this weekend’s state tournament.
Spearfish High School has earned the title for the past five consecutive years, which Speirs said is the longest run in the state High School Activities Association.
“I’m super competitive,” he said. “I want to win number six. I want to be able to tell people how great South Dakota is.”
Speirs said he is so grateful that Spearfish students are able to attend class in person.
“It’s what I want to do. It’s what I’m blessed to do,” Speirs said.
“Well deserved and congratulations. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all my years with you,” said Steve Morford, principal at Spearfish High School.
Morford had a little explaining to do when he announced that Speirs received the award, and it turns out Morford can keep a secret.
He and Speirs had lunch together Tuesday and Speirs asked who won Teacher of the Year.
Morford played as if he didn’t know; however, the secret selection committee had already made its choice, and Morford was arranging for the surprise announcement made shortly after school let out for the day.
Speirs had won a teacher of the year award previously, but it was voted upon by all the students, and teachers said it was not fair to teachers who primarily taught seniors, since not all students, especially freshmen, did not have an opportunity to know them.
Speirs said he enjoys making the generational relationships with the families of students he’s taught. And he loves coaching.
“I feel blessed,” he said.
Speirs’ wife, Leslie Spiers, was also on hand for the award, as well as two former students. Leslie is also a longtime teacher and will retire from the Spearfish School District this year.
Speirs also writes a weekly column for the Black Hills Pioneer which is published Thursdays.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.