Speeding up the spring melt

DEADWOOD — Deadwood City Commissioners approved renting a snow-melting machine to help speed up the spring melt.
“We’ve run out of room,” said Bob Nelson, Jr. of the Deadwood Public Works department’s inventive efforts to cram snow into every available crevice in town.
Nelson received commission approval to enter into a rental agreement for a Trecan Snomelter in the amount of $33,500, which includes delivery from Canada and training.
The rated capacity of the snowmelter is 80 tons per hour, with a water outflow of 1,211 liters per minute. To operate the snowmelter, snow is dumped into a tank filled with water. Water is drawn through a heated cylinder, creating a warm melting spray. The warm water spray melts the snow. Water then spills through overflow drain and into sewers after passing through a filter to block large debris.
“We’ll actually transport it to different areas in town, but the priority would be to get rid of some snow piles we have in our event complex and baseball fields,” Nelson said. “This is something we’ve been working for on about a year, to get the right machine. … I think it’s going to be an asset for us, moving forward. I think it will allow us to reduce our truck fleet by one, maybe two in the future, cut down on miles, man hours. I think it’s going to be excellent.”
Nelson said the amount approved by the commission is for one month.
“However, if we choose to purchase or lease, then $29,500 of that amount will be applied to the lease, and if we choose to not acquire, the amount would be the rental for the month,” he said.
The purchase price of the machine is approximately $225,000.
“We have All-in-Motocross the first week in June, then PBR and youth baseball and softball starting in May,” Nelson said. “If we don’t get rid of the snow, we will delay significant events for the community.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said there is a piece she really likes about the snowmelter, in addition to the fact that it’s going to make the city more efficient, with less wear and tear on equipment.
“It’s also going to make us more green, because we are going to be filtering the snowpiles and then releasing much cleaner water than where we’re at right now, where we have snow piles right next to the creek and that’s not as green as we’d like to be. So I appreciate the effort Bob put in to researching this and finding the funds to fund it.”
The lease will be paid for from 2020 budgeted equipment for the streets department.
