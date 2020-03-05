Speech, debate teams excel at National Qualifiers

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Debate and Speech team competed at the National Qualifiers in Cheyenne in February.
Four students were finalists in the competition: Will Sayler and Noah Friedrich for congressional debate, Xuan Do for Lincoln Douglas debate, and Samantha Walters for oratory.
Do and Sayler are eligible for the national competition in Albuquerque, N.M., in June.
They will be participating with a team of debaters from the tri-state area and will get chances to practice together prior to the nationals.
Samantha Walters is an alternate participant for the competition.
Spearfish Speech and Debate Coach Bob Speirs, said the students “did fantastic” at the competition.
The speech and debate team is participating at the state championship competition in Huron this weekend, and is sending 13 students to compete. Speirs said nearly 60 students are involved with the program.
Spearfish has won the competition four years in a row, and will be shooting for a fifth consecutive title, which will be a feat that no Spearfish team has reached, nor have they reached four in a row.
“We have a really good chance of doing it,” Speirs said.
The students that will be attending the state competition include Will Becker, Mason Dana, Xuan Do, Max Ensor, Noah Friedrich, Colter Huseby, Sam King, Lexy McElroy, Ella Murray, Will Macdonald Sayler, Amara Termes, Samantha Walters, and Charle Waugh.
