SPEARFISH — Although the annual Zonta Festival of Trees fundraiser auction was moved to a virtual format this year due to COVID-19, Lorrie Redfield, president of the club, said this year’s event was a pleasantly surprising success.
“As different as it was, we were very pleased at the results,” she said.
Each of the 30-plus trees and wreaths were on display at various businesses around town and were then sold via online auction, bringing in $41,000 for the club to continue its mission of advocating for women and children throughout the community.
“We had five trees that were purchased for needy families, which was very nice,” Redfield said.
Over the years, the Zonta club’s fundraiser has become a marked occasion for the community to come together for an evening of commiseration and holiday cheer. This year due to the ongoing pandemic, club members decided not to hold the annual get together. However, keeping track of the online auction wasn’t without its charm.
“It was kind of exciting to watch even though it wasn’t in person,” Redfield said.
Though the camraderie and community togetherness was sorely missed, Redfield said she was inspired by the support shown by the community during this strange, and hopefully one-time, alteration to the event.
“Everybody in the community stepped up and it was wonderful,” she said.
