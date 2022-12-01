SPEARFISH — Christmas tree, oh, Christmas tree, how lovely are your branches?
In terms of the Christmas trees up for auction at Spearfish Zonta Club’s 31st Festival of Trees, the branches take the term “lovely” to a whole new level.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 7:10 am
The festival is themed, “A Sparkling Winter Fantasy” this year, and activities will be held through Saturday at the W. S. Tretheway Pavilion.
Today, “Treeland” will be open to the public, free of charge, from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., Senior Tea will be held from 2-4 p.m., and evening entertainment will commence from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, “Treeland” will be open to the public, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Friday night social will begin at 5:30 p.m., with over 50 items available to bid on for the silent auction, and food and drink catered by Cheyenne Crossing.
At 7 p.m., the live auction will begin. The auction contains 28 wreaths and trees, and four themed packages, including one for kids, women, men, and one mystery box.
“They’re pretty big packages. Like the kids’ package has a bouncy castle, a scooter, balls to go in the bouncy castle, and the women’s and men’s surprise packages are just as robust with items.” Zonta volunteer Bailey Sadowsky said.
Zonta treasurer Jodi Watts said that for the first time ever, there will be a photo booth with props at the event.
“I just love to see all the ladies come together and how beautiful the trees look. Honestly, I’m not that talented, so it’s amazing to see how beautiful these trees are.” Watts said with a giggle.
Both Watts and Sadowsky said that it’s amazing to see the teamwork between all the women involved with the event, and their excited to raise money for the local nonprofits in town.
“It’s also neat to see the community come out, and support us like they do, and the money that we raise from it, it’s neat that we’re able to give it back to charities within the community.” Watts said.
The Festival of Trees is the Zonta Club of Spearfish’s main fundraiser every year.
“Last year, they gave away over $42,000 in grant money to about 26 local nonprofits,” Sadowsky said.
The event will host its last event, Saturday with Santa, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Grant applications for local nonprofits to receive funds raised at the festival will open at the beginning of February 2023. The funds will then be allocated and distributed in April 2023.
