SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Zonta Club’s annual Festival of Trees fundraiser returned live this year to kick off the holiday season and deck the halls of the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion. Through cash sponsorship, and both silent and live auction facilitated by Terry Hupp, the club raised $55,000, which will be filtered back into the community through its grant programs. The club also collected 713 pounds of food for the Spearfish food pantry.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.