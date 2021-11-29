Spearfish Zonta Club celebrates 30 years of Festival of Trees

SPEARFISH — Now in it’s 30th year, the Spearfish Zonta Club’s Festival of Trees Fundraiser Auction will once again take place live and in person at the W. S. Tretheway Pavilion at Spearfish City Park at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The doors open at 5:15 p.m., the auction starts at 7 p.m. and then it just goes until we’re complete, we’re generally out of the pavilion between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.,” explained Lorrie Redfield, president of the Spearfish Zonta Club.
Tickets for the fundraising event will be $25 per person and will include a catered buffet style dinner from Cheyenne Crossing, and sponsored drink specials.
The decorated trees and wreaths, donated by area businesses will be on display for the public beginning at 9 a.m. both Thursday and Friday.
Because of COVID, the senior tea, which usually takes place on Thursday evening will be replaced with musical performances beginning at 5:30 p.m. by the middle school and high school jazz bands, students from the Angie O’Shea Studio, the Dakota Youth Orchestra, a dance performance from the Black Hills Dance Center.
The Thursday event will be free to the public with a suggested donation of canned or non-perishable items for the Spearfish Food Pantry.
On Saturday, Santa Claus will visit the pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon to take pictures with kids and pass out free books for Christmas.
Last year, amid COVID-19 concerns, the event was moved to a digital online auction format, which still brought in around $50,000 for the club, which is used to fund projects throughout the community through its grant program.
“We have so many people who have just missed being together socially and this was such a big event for us in the past,” Redfield said. “Everybody we’ve talked to has been excited about seeing the event go live so I’m hoping that we have a good turn out this year.”
Masks will not be required for this event; however, Redfield said anyone wishing to wear them is encouraged to do so.
The auction will consist of approximately 20 decorated trees and wreaths, a hand-made model cabin, nine home decors, kids packages, a wine tree and a restaurant/coffee shop tree with coupons for eateries around the area, as well a other silent auction items.
Special this year for it’s 30th celebration, Redfield said the club would be sponsoring a “Bubbles to Bobbles” drive, in which a person can buy a glass of champagne that will come with a ticket entry to a raffle for a piece of jewelry.
“We’re thrilled to death to be meeting in person look forward to seeing everybody come out for the event this year,” she said.
