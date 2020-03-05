SPEARFISH — On Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Yesway Convenience Store located at 2728 1st Avenue (Exit 14 I-90) in Spearfish was robbed by a lone male individual. The male displayed a handgun to the clerk and demanded the register be opened. The male then left the business with an undetermined amount of cash and checks.
The male was described as being in his mid-50’s, thin, with a “scruffy” voice, and wearing glasses. The male was wearing a dark jacket with a hood over his head, gloves, and dark pants.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Sgt. Darin Pedneau at (605) 642-1300.
Media Contact: Assistant Chief Boyd A. Dean (605) 642-1305.
