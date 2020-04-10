Spearfish workforce housing design approved by council

SPEARFISH — Spearfish officials voted Monday on a proposed layout for the 156-acre workforce housing project, which will include a 56.5-acre sports complex.
“Before you, we’ve got the layouts we believe maximize the land use, maximize the greatest number of homes, and keeps our construction costs to a minimum to make this an affordable housing project,” City Administrator Mike Harmon said as he presented the designs to council.
Harmon said the city had been working with Dream Design Inc., and HDR Engineering, both out of Rapid City, to develop two sets of designs for the council’s consideration. Harmon spoke briefly about the lot layouts for each of the residential designs, which didn’t stray too far from each other in design.
“You can see in both developments we’ve tried to mix those up so we have a variety of price points and lot sizes within the development,” he said.
Because the tract was laid out in a grid pattern, utilizing straight streets without any curved roadways, Harmon said they were able to increase the number of lots on the property from 137 to either 156 or 160 depending on the layout.
Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes presented the designs for the sports complex, which were also similar.
“Each complex has picnic shelters, food truck parking on the end of each parking lot as well as a concession and restroom building and a maintenance shed for park and rec equipment,” Ehnes said.
Both designs featured four softball fields, which Ehnes said meets the state minimum for hosting statewide tournaments. The most notable difference between the two designs was the configuration of the second parking area located on the west end of the complex. In one design the secondary parking lot was located farther north, allowing for six soccer fields to the south and one next to the softball fields, the other design moved the parking lot farther to the south, only allowing for four soccer fields, and moving two next to the softball fields.
Councilman Marty Clark asked whey there needed to be two parking lots in the complex.
“We didn’t want just one choke point for people coming in and out of the complex … we wanted a couple different entrances on and off of Colorado and a couple different parking options as well.” Ehnes explained. “We had several people within the committee that have been to these other complexes where parking was done poorly and it ruined the entire complex.”
The council voted to combine the two designs and went with the seven-field complex with the 160 lot residential design.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.