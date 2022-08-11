Spearfish woman sentenced in aggravated assault case

DEADWOOD — A local woman who rammed her former boyfriend’s vehicle after an altercation on school property and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Aug. 2.
Nikita Raelynn Devoll, 33, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault – bodily injury with indifference to human life, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; aggravated assault domestic, a Class 3 felony; simple assault against a law enforcement or other public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; and intentional damage to property $5,000 to $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Devoll was also charged by information April 12 with: DUI first offense; obstructing a law enforcement officer; failure to provide information; resisting arrest; reckless driving; and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
On June 14, Devoll pleaded guilty to aggravated assault domestic violence, DWI, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On the aggravated assault charge, Devoll was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The execution of the sentenced was suspended and Devoll was placed on probation for three years upon the following terms and conditions: that she not consume or possess any mind altering substances, including alcoholic beverages or THC during the term of her probation and that she serve 68 days in jail with credit for time served of 68 days. It was further ordered that Devoll have no contact with the minor child or his family and that she make restitution to a victim in the case of $500.
On the DWI charge, Devoll was sentenced to 68 days in jail with credit for time served of 68 days and her privilege to operate a motor vehicle was revoked for 30 days with a work permit authorized.
On the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge, Devoll was sentenced to 68 days in jail with credit for time served of 68 days.
Devoll is responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $1,076 in court-appointed attorney fees and $392 in court costs.
According to court documents, on April 6 at approximately 1 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of Creekside Elementary School. As police were responding to the call, they were advised that a vehicle collision had occurred as a result of the disturbance and informed that the victim was located in the parking lot of Spearfish Motors.
Police arrived and contacted the victim, observing major rear end damage to his vehicle. The victim said he had just been at Creekside Elementary School picking up his 11-year-old son and was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend, Devoll, who drove to the school and parked next to him. Devoll ran up to the victim’s car, opened the door, and started screaming at him about her not being able to pick up his son, slapping him several times on the shoulders and chest. Devoll went back to her car and the victim picked up his son.
As the victim was driving out of the parking lot, Devoll followed his vehicle, honking and tail gaiting him. As the victim pulled out onto southbound North Avenue, Devoll accelerated and intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. A passenger in the victim’s vehicle confirmed the victim’s account of the events, as well as several other witnesses police spoke with.
Police say all of the witnesses said the vehicle intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle.
Police received information that Devoll was babysitting a 3-year-old child for a friend. The information was verified with the friend and the 3-year-old child was in the vehicle when Devoll rammed the victim’s vehicle. The friend called Devoll and asked her to return her child. Devoll refused because she was afraid of going to jail.
At 3:16 p.m., police located Devoll’s vehicle at the Exit 14 gas station. Devoll, her 9-year-old child, and the 3-year-old child were in the vehicle. Police made contact with Devoll and could allegedly smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Devoll’s eyes were reportedly bloodshot and red, her speech, slurred. Devoll refused police attempts to conduct sobriety and blood tests.
When police went to place Devoll under arrest and place handcuffs on her, she placed her hands in front of her and refused to be handcuffed. Devoll violently resisted by pulling her arms away from police and kicking her feet. Police were finally able to handcuff Devoll and place her in the back of a patrol car.
Once in the patrol car, Devoll started kicking the window and banging her head against the window and door. Devoll was placed in a hobble restraint and while she was being restrained, attempted to bite an officer in the thigh. Devoll was secured in the back seat of the patrol vehicle and transported to the Lawrence County jail and booked into custody.
When police served a search warrant for a sample of her blood, she started screaming and throwing items around, adamantly refusing to provide a blood sample, even though a judge had signed the search warrant.
