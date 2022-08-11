Spearfish woman sentenced in aggravated assault case

DEADWOOD — A local woman who rammed her former boyfriend’s vehicle after an altercation on school property and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Aug. 2.

Nikita Raelynn Devoll, 33, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault – bodily injury with indifference to human life, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; aggravated assault domestic, a Class 3 felony; simple assault against a law enforcement or other public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; and intentional damage to property $5,000 to $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

