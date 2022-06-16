Spearfish woman sentenced for theft of government funds

RAPID CITY — A Spearfish woman was sentenced to probation following her conviction of theft of government funds.
Christi Marie Johnson, 37, was sentenced Monday to five years of probation, $16,594.50 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
She was indicted by a federal grand jury Nov. 9, 2021 and pleaded guilty March 9.
The conviction stemmed from incident between on or about June 15, 2017, and May 7, 2018, when Johnson willfully and knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined, and converted to her own use money from departments and agencies of the United States, namely Title II program benefits payments made to her deceased stepfather, to which Johnson knew she was not entitled. Title II is administered by the U.S. Social Security Administration.
