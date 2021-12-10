Spearfish woman pleads not guilty to embezzling from Crow Peak Lodge

DEADWOOD — A woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Crow Peak Lodge over the summer pleaded not guilty to the charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer Dec. 2 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Monica Kekipi Strauser, 41, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 3 and charged with grand theft value, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000 or, in the alternative, grand theft by embezzlement, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, each charge a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Each allegation surrounds events that occurred May through October.
Court documents say on Oct. 18 at approximately 2:21 p.m., police were dispatched to 346 W. Kansas St. Spearfish dispatch received a call from the owner of the Crow Peak Lodge alleging his manager had been stealing from them and that they suspected she was high. Police responded and observed a female, later identified as Strauser, acting erratically in the parking lot. Police detained Strauser, due to her behavior and learned she was the manager in question.
The business owner told police Strauser had stolen around $23,000 from the business by checking people into rooms at the hotel. The individuals would pay in cash and Strauser would allegedly pocket the cash and mark the room as vacant. She would then charge the credit cards of previous tenants to pay for the new ones. At the time of the police report, the owners of Crow Peak Lodge were still collecting a total on the amount of money taken.
Strauser was then arrested for the theft charges and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Thursday Strauser is free on $1,000 bond. She is due back in court Feb. 3, 2022.
