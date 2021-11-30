Spearfish woman pleads not guilty to child abuse

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish woman charged with child abuse and assault pleaded not guilty to the charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Nov. 23.
Destinee Little, 20, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 30 and charged with child abuse, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The charge is in relation to events that occurred May 20 when Little allegedly abused, exposed, tortured, tormented, or cruelly punished a minor who was less than 7 years of age. The alleged victim was 2 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.
Little was also charged by information June 30 with simple assault domestic violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The charge is in relation to events that occurred May 20 against a male victim when Little allegedly intentionally caused bodily injury to another which did not result in serious bodily injury.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Monday Little is free on $1,000 bond. She is due back in court Dec. 14.
