Spearfish woman pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A woman who allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend’s head and racked the slide during a domestic altercation between the two pleaded not guilty to the charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 12.
Ashton Renae Wibben, 23, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines that carries a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principal felony.
According to court documents, on May 11 at approximately 10:20 p.m., a male subject walked into the lobby of the Spearfish Police Department to report his girlfriend had allegedly pulled a gun on him.
Police met with the victim and learned he had walked to the police department from State Street barefoot and in his pajamas.
The victim told police that Wibben, who is his girlfriend and the mother of his 1-year-old, had been arguing, and that during the argument, Wibben allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun, racked the slide, pointed it at his head, and screamed at him to get out of the house. The victim then left the house and walked to report to police, as his cell phone was dead.
Police went to the residence and met with Wibben, who allegedly admitted they had been arguing and that the alleged victim was intoxicated.
Wibben said the victim had been banging on the window and then came inside and allegedly began to grab her money, which was on the kitchen counter.
Wibben reportedly admitted to pulling out her gun and racking the slide to scare the victim, so he wouldn’t take her money. Wibben denied pointing the gun at the victim.
Wibben told police she and the victim had been dating for three years, lived together, and had a child together. Wibben allegedly allowed police to grab the firearm from her dresser and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Wibben is free on $2,000 cash or surety.
Wibben is due back in court Aug. 23.
