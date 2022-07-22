Spearfish woman pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — A woman who allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend’s head and racked the slide during a domestic altercation between the two pleaded not guilty to the charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 12.

Ashton Renae Wibben, 23, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 8 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines that carries a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principal felony.

