Spearfish woman pleads guilty to embezzling $33,250

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer pleaded guilty to the charge against her at an April 28 arraignment hearing before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Jessica Lynne Hall, 35, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 2 and charged with grand theft by embezzlement, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said the total amount embezzled from Priority, Inc., a Spearfish business, was $33,250.
“She was an accountant for the company, had access to the money, and between August of 2020 and November of 2021, she took that money, in increments, not all at once. Over a period of time,” Fitzgerald said. “It was discovered by another person in the company. She confessed to it and has actually made restitution. We got the entire restitution amount owed on April 28 and she’ll be sentenced on June 2.”
The dollar amount associated with the grand theft charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Fitzgerald said he would recommend the following at sentencing.
“This has been approved by representatives of the victim, the owners, basically,” he said. “That she would pay the full restitution, plead guilty to the charge, there be a pre-sentence investigation, pay up front any fines or costs the court imposes and we will recommend that, jointly, she receive 30 days in the county jail. This will be without work release or electronic monitoring, so she’ll have to actually serve the time in the county jail, and then be placed on a term of probation under standard terms and conditions of probation. She did keep her end of the deal by paying restitution -- $33, 250 at the time of the change of plea, so that money has been given to the victims and I would add the victim has been contacted and is in agreement with the plea agreement I just spoke of.”
Fitzgerald said it is very helpful when restitution is made in advance of the sentencing.
“A lot of times, it takes a long time to get the restitution, so I know that victims of thefts are always happy to get their money, because they worked hard for their money and this is part of what they’re making right, is by paying restitution,” he said.
