DEADWOOD — A local woman who was issued a commutation of her prison sentence by Gov. Kristi Noem pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault charges filed in July 2022.

Judge Chad Callahan sentenced Danielle Marie Blakney, 30, of Spearfish to four years in prison  on drug charges in September after he said she was not a good candidate for probation due to aggravating circumstances posing a significant risk to the public.

