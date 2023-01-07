DEADWOOD — A local woman who was issued a commutation of her prison sentence by Gov. Kristi Noem pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault charges filed in July 2022.
Judge Chad Callahan sentenced Danielle Marie Blakney, 30, of Spearfish to four years in prison on drug charges in September after he said she was not a good candidate for probation due to aggravating circumstances posing a significant risk to the public.
During her Wednesday status hearing, she faced two counts of simple assault domestic violence; one against a male victim and one against a female victim. She was also charged with intentional damage to property in an amount of more than $400, but less than $1,000.
Lawrence County State’s Attorney Brenda Harvey said Blakney was sentenced Wednesday before Callahan.
“She appeared with her attorney and entered a plea of guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge. The intentional damage charge was dismissed. She received a 30-day jail sentence, all suspended, $496.50 fine and costs, $25 domestic violence charge, (was ordered to) obey all laws for 360 days, and attorney fees.”
According to court documents, on July 12, 2022 at approximately 10:14 a.m. police were dispatched to a belated assault call at 1 Nickel Place in Spearfish. The reporting party had been punched and his wife thrown to the ground. The female subject had also broken a window out.
The reporting party told police the incident started that morning when Blakney came in screaming and yelling at him while he was sleeping on the couch. He told police Blakney knocked over a TV tray containing an ash tray toward him. This is when his wife came out of the bedroom to see what was going on and Blakney pushed/shoved her to the ground. The reporting party stated he jumped on top of his wife to keep Blakney from attacking her and he was hit in the back of his right shoulder area.
Contact was made with the reporting party’s wife, who stated she was sleeping and heard Blakney yelling at her husband. She came out to see what was going on and saw Blakney yelling at her husband. She came up to her husband and that is when Blakney pushed her to the ground. Her husband jumped on top of her to keep Blakney from continuing to attack her. The wife stated if her husband did not jump on her that Blakney would have come at her more.
The reporting party stated he had new damages to his car after the incident took place. He stated Blakney had taken her long board and smashed in his car windshield. He also said Blakney ripped the $180 Wi-Fi router out of the house and didn’t know where it went.
On July 13 at approximately 8 p.m., police were informed Blakney had turned herself into the Lawrence County jail. She was read her Miranda rights and she declined to speak with police about the incident. She was placed under arrest.
In the case that sent her to prison, she was sentenced Sept. 6, 2022, on drug charges enhanced by aggravating circumstances brought on by a long criminal history, by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn.
Blakney charged with possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony that carries a mandatory minimum of one year in prison; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
According to Information filed in the case, Blakney has previously been convicted of three felonies in Lawrence County, all on April 30, 2015: conspiracy possession of a controlled substance; identity theft; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance. This enhances the principle felony in the case two levels to a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Blakney pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled drug or substance and driving while under the influence of a controlled drug or substance.
At sentencing in September, the court set forth on the record aggravating circumstances in this matter and in accordance with state law found aggravating circumstances that pose a significant risk to the public, requiring a departure from presumptive probation. The aggravating factors include: Blakney has, through her actions, proven that she is not a candidate for probation and needs a structured environment to continue her necessary sobriety; Blakney’s long criminal history involving prior drug distribution; Blakney has previously been through the Drug Court program; Blakney is or was using a variety of different drugs; Blakney has previous probation violations and violated bond conditions by continuing to use methamphetamine.
On the drug possession charge, Blakney was sentenced to eight years in prison, with credit for time served of four days. Four years of the sentence was suspended and she was ordered to pay court costs of $486.50.
On the DUI charge, Blakney was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for time served of four days, her driving privileges were revoked for 30 days, and she was ordered to pay court costs of $146.50.
According to court documents, on Aug. 13, 2021 at approximately 1:40 a.m., law enforcement observed a vehicle traveling on North 8th Street with a license plate sticker that expired in January. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Blakney, who could not provide proof of current insurance and was driving with a suspended license. Police observed Blakney’s eyes to be bloodshot and she admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour prior and to consuming two shots while working at the B and B Bar.
Police placed her through field sobriety tests and observed indicators of impairment and drug use. Police obtained a PBT of .037%. Police believed Blakney to be impaired by intoxicating substances and not safe to operate a motor vehicle and she was placed under arrest.
When police conducted a vehicle inventory, marijuana and 8.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, along with baggies, cash, and a scale. An open alcohol container, along with marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia was also discovered. Residue on the methamphetamine pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine. A plastic bag containing nine capsules identified as amphetamine/dextroamphetamine was also discovered by police.
A search warrant was obtained to collect Blakney’s blood and urine, which field tested positive for cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, and MDMA.
