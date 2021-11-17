Spearfish woman charged with theft of government funds

RAPID CITY — A Spearfish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for theft of government funds.
Christi Marie Johnson, 36, was indicted Nov. 9, and pleaded not guilty the following day to the indictment.
According to court reports, between on or about June 15, 2017 and May 7, 2018, Johnson willfully, and knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined , and converted to her own use, money from departments and agencies of the United States, namely the Title II Social Security program benefits payments made to her deceased stepfather to which she knew she was not entitled.
She faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, three years supervised released, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
She was released on bond and has a Jan. 18, 2020 trial pending.
