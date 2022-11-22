11-22 Spearfish welding students Hudson E Jake S Loman H 2022 WDT.jpg

Three Spearfish High School students attended the 4th annual Western Dakota Tech “Weld to Win” Competition Oct. 15 on the campus of Western Dakota Tech (WDT), in Rapid City. Pictured are: Hudson Ewart, Jake Schneider, and Loman Handon. Courtesy photo

RAPID CITY — Spearfish High School students attended the 4th annual Western Dakota Tech (WDT) “Weld to Win” Competition Oct. 15 on the campus of Western Dakota Tech (WDT), in Rapid City.

Participating schools included: Spearfish, Douglas, Custer, Newell, ABO (Agar-Blunt-Onida), Sturgis Brown, Belle Fourche, and Wall.

