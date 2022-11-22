Three Spearfish High School students attended the 4th annual Western Dakota Tech “Weld to Win” Competition Oct. 15 on the campus of Western Dakota Tech (WDT), in Rapid City. Pictured are: Hudson Ewart, Jake Schneider, and Loman Handon. Courtesy photo
RAPID CITY — Spearfish High School students attended the 4th annual Western Dakota Tech (WDT) “Weld to Win” Competition Oct. 15 on the campus of Western Dakota Tech (WDT), in Rapid City.
Participating schools included: Spearfish, Douglas, Custer, Newell, ABO (Agar-Blunt-Onida), Sturgis Brown, Belle Fourche, and Wall.
Forty students from area schools were challenged to show off their welding skills and demonstrate their knowledge of the field.
The contest started with blueprint reading interpretation and basic welding knowledge followed by correctly welding together mild steel parts using the SMAW and GMAW welding processes in flat, horizontal and vertical positions.
Three Spearfish students competed in the competition. They were: Loman Hanson, Hudson Ewert, and Jacob Schneider; who also competed last year and finished in second place.
Prizes were handed out to the top six welders at the event.
Ewert placed sixth, and won a Milwaukee toolbox. Jacob Schneider came in first place, winning an electronic welding helmet (donated by Peabody Energy), and he automatically received the Build Dakota Scholarship from WDT worth approximately $25,000.
The scholarship pays 100% of all books, class tuition for two-years of school, and a student laptop. If he accepts the scholarship, he will be required to work in South Dakota for three-years after graduation in the welding field.
“It is so fun to see these young men learn and grow through the years. Jake and Loman are 3rd year students and Hudson is a 2nd year student of mine. I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments,” said Kristi McCoy, Spearfish High School’s welding instructor. “These young men are prepared to go work in industry at an apprentice level when they leave our school which is the ultimate goal of the welding program at Spearfish High School.”
All three Spearfish High School welding students will continue to work on their welding skills throughout the year and, will be competing in the state SkillsUSA welding competition in April also being held at WDT. They will be competing for more prizes and they hope to earn a gold medal which will qualify them for the national SkillsUSA competition in June in Atlanta, Georgia.
2022 Top six welders in the contest were: 1. Jacob Schneider (Spearfish), 2. Kiernan Holmes (Douglas), 3. Zach Gaudino (Douglas), 4. Jack Hubbard (Douglas), 5. Tayten Smeenk (Sturgis), and 6. Hudson Ewert (Spearfish)
Pictured are Spearfish HS participants from L to R: Hudson Ewert (junior), Jacob Schneider (senior), and Loman Hanson (senior).
