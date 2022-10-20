SPEARFISH — Originally a graduate of Belle Fourche High School, Marlo Kapsa brings a life-long passion for planning back with her to the Black Hills.
“I just like dealing with people and meeting with people,” Kapsa said. “The public sector just feels more rewarding than private sector work.”
Kapsa started her secondary education as an architect, but quickly shifted into a broader scope for her career.
“I was interested in the built environment,” she said. “Looking at processes at a higher level than building specific projects like architects deal with.”
As part of her ongoing municipal planning education, Kapsa studied transportation systems abroad in places like the Netherlands and Germany.
“That kind of brought to the forefront that planning is this career where you can combine elements of transportation, and public health, and affordable housing, all under one area of study,” she said. “That’s what got me excited about it.”
Kapsa took her newfound path to Seattle, where she studied urban planning and design at the University of Washington, with an emphasis on land use and transportation planning.
“While I was in school, I was working for the city of Seattle as a transit planning intern and then I was also working in a hazards mitigation lab as a research assistant,” Kapsa explained.
After graduating with her master’s degree, Kapsa went to work in the private sector as transportation planning consultant for counties and municipalities throughout the country.
“That was more behind the scenes work, I didn’t get to do as much work with the public as I had wanted to do as a planner,” she said.
Once the pandemic hit, Kapsa said she decided to move back to South Dakota and find a place where she could put her skills and aptitude to use. She took a job as a planner and Geographic Information Specialist (GIS) with Mead County, but still longed for a position that would put her in the heart of city planning. She found position in Rapid City, but something still wasn’t quite the right fit.
When the planning director position opened up in Spearfish, she saw an opportunity to close that gap.
“(Spearfish is) just a really unique place that’s very walkable, very bikable, feels like a small town and there’s just so many cool connections to outdoor activities here,” Kapsa said. “Those are things that all got me initially interested in planning and those are things that I’m excited to help expand and help preserve.”
