Spearfish welcomes new City Administrator

SPEARFISH — Originally from Ohio, Spearfish’s new city administrator, Steve McFarland, is bringing both small town expertise and big city experience to the community.
“(Spearfish has) just that small community feel that I have missed and am glad to be recovering,” he said.
McFarland said he got his first taste of High Plains life during the summer before his senior year attending Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.
“My best friend and I were getting tired of working at a grocery store every summer, bagging groceries and we thought, ‘hey you know, let’s think about working out west,’” McFarland said. “This was in 1983, so before the internet or anything, you had to go to the library and get these books; one was called “Jobs in Paradise,” and one was “The Summer Employment Directory.”
McFarland and his friend found summer jobs in Estes Park, Colo., and enjoyed their time so much; he decided to go back the next summer after graduating with a degree in accounting.
“We … didn’t have anything planned after graduation, much to my folks’ dismay, so we came back out and did another summer in Estes Park.”
McFarland said the resort where he worked was little more than a dude ranch at the time, but the owners grew the facility into a conference center called the Aspen Lodge, which was the largest center of it’s kind in the state for a time.
Because he had a degree in accounting, McFarland was hired to be the controller for the lodge. After it changed hands, he took over as the interim general manager while the new owners searched for a permanent replacement.
“Well that turned into an annual joke,” McFarland said. “Every year, they’re like, ‘well we might want to retain you for another year.’ So that went on for 15 years, until 1999 and then they sold the resort.”
While working at the resort, McFarland became the first president of the chamber resort association, which bridged the gap between the accommodations and retail businesses in Estes Park.
“The hotels had all the stroke in Estes Park because they had most of the money, then you had the chamber of commerce, which were the downtown merchants. There was sort of an uneasy alliance between the two,” he explained. “They merged them and I was the, I guess the ‘compromise’ candidate, I was the first chamber resort president. I did that for two years.”
After his time at Aspen Lodge, McFarland opened a private consultant business.
“I used my accounting background to help hotels and restaurants, specifically people that came to Estes and decided after being there one week they wanted to move everything they had there,” he said.
His background in accounting, coupled with his experience with local tourism based economic development led McFarland to the finance office for the city government.
“(The city manager) said, ‘hey you’ve got a good reputation around town, and my finance director just left, would you like to get involved in city government,’” McFarland explained. “So I did that for 12 years.”
In 2016, McFarland said the previous Estes Park city manager, who had left to become city manager of Lafyette Colo., made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“So I went down to Lafayette, got my MPA (masters in public administration) while working down there,” he said. “It’s basically and MBA for government.”
As the city of Lafayette continued to grow and grow, McFarland said he and his wife, Ginny, began looking for a more small town community to raise their 4-year-old twin boys.
“We were looking for something that reminded us more of living in a place like Estes,” he said.
After researching and then visiting the city of Spearfish during the interview process, McFarland said he was surprised at its size given its small town demographic.
“It was bigger than I thought geographically,” he said. “It’s more spread out than I thought.”
McFarland said the people of Spearfish and the diversity of outdoor activities the Black Hills has to offer also impressed him.
“In a way Estes has a lot less recreational stuff than this place does because (there) you can scale mountains, here you can do all kinds of stuff,” he said. “The other thing I noticed was how friendly everybody is. It wasn’t always that way where I came from in Boulder County.”
Since starting with the city on Feb. 1, McFarland said he’s been inundated with meetings of department heads and other city officials. For the immediate future, McFarland said he wants to spend time getting to know each department individually to find out what role it plays in the city as a whole, in order to gain a broader perspective of his new role as city administrator.
“I have the same questions for everybody,’ what do you see as the organizational friction points, or challenges?’ on the other hand, ‘what do you see as our biggest opportunities,’” he said. “I’m sure there’s a zillion things that need to be addressed yesterday, but the last city administrator seemed to leave (the organization) in pretty good shape.”
But it’s not just city officials McFarland wants to get to know, he said he’s looking forward to meeting the citizens of Spearfish as well, and learn as much as he can about the whole community.
“I’m hoping to do more listening than anything else for a period of time,” he said. “I want (people) to be able to say, ‘oh I know Steve, I’ll give him a call,’ not, ‘my God, I don’t know who to talk to at City Hall. I want to build relationships with people.”
McFarland said he’s excited to be back in a small town that appreciates, not only what it has to offer for visitors, but also the people who make it a special place to live.
“That’s kind of the byproduct, you make your community a wonderful place to live and then people move to it,” he said. “I’m here to bring experience in both similar type communities and larger type communities and just look at things and think of things differently and make recommendations to help us move into the future.”
