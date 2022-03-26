SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University 2021-22 men’s basketball team’s magical season ended Thursday with a 70-57 loss to Northwest Missouri State in the Final Four of the Division II NCAA Tournament, being held in Evansville, Ind.
The Yellow Jackets enjoyed a great run, making their first appearance ever in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Going into the tournament Black Hills State was a relative unknown, but teams, players, and fans alike would soon learn who they were.
The No. 22 Jackets won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season and tournament, and were riding a six game win streak going into the NCAA Division II Tournament.
In the first round the Jackets knocked off No. 8 Dallas Baptist 76-68.
In the Round of 32, Black Hills State upset No. 2 West Texas A&M 91-77, to head to the Sweet 16.
At the Sweet 16, the Yellow Jackets knocked off Colorado Mesa, and captured the 2022 South Central Regional Championship and advanced to the Elite Eight.
In the Elite 8, the Jackets upset No. 1 Nova Southeastern 77-67, to advance to the Final Four, where they fell to Northwest Minnnesot State, 70-57
Black Hills State University men’s basketball fans officially welcomed the Yellow Jackets back home Friday afternoon.
The team’s flight landed at the Spearfish Airport, with members receiving a police and fire department escort to the Donald E. Young Center. Approximately 75 fans welcomed the players, coaches, and other support staff.
Joel Scott, Sava Dukic, Sindou Cisse, and head coach Ryan Thompson shared their thoughts on the Final Four run.
“It’s kind of crazy, when it comes down to it,” Scott said. “We just put ourselves in the history books forever at this school.”
Scott, a junior, said the Final Four run marks a really big accomplishment and is truly special.
Picking out a few personal highlights is difficult for Scott. “It was all pretty fun: winning the conference, winning the conference tournament, getting to regionals: it was all so special and so much fun,” he said.
Friday’s welcome-home was also special for Scott and his teammates.
“We wanted to make everyone proud here in Spearfish,” Scott said. “Knowing that they have our back at all times is just awesome.”
Dukic’s Final Four run memories include pride in the work put in this year, plus pride in his teammates.
“This isn’t something that happens overnight,” Dukic said. “This is something that happens over a period of time.”
This run is especially significant for Dukic who, as a senior, has been here for four years.
“I’ve been here for a long time, and I’ve been that guy that’s been on the bench,” Dukic said. He considers it especially gratifying to be able to move into a starting role and help younger teammates through what he has experienced.
Team togetherness stood out the most for Cisse, who said everyone really supported each other. “It was very much like a family bond,” he added.
Highlights for Cisse centered on being able to accomplish this with his teammates.
“It’s amazing,” Cisse said in describing the welcome home. “It touches your heart, how much support we’ve gotten the whole year.”
While Cisse is technically a senior, he said he would probably be back next season. He was asked what he is looking forward to the most and said, “Doing this again.”
Coach Thompson goes through a lot of emotions while reflecting on the Final Four run.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys, and disappointed that we didn’t win our last game,” Thompson said. “But what a run we went on, and knowing that this group will always be remembered as the team that put us on the national stage.”
Highlights for Thompson centered on getting team members to play to their abilities. He said the Yellow Jackets performed their best in March, played together, and reached their potential.
Tommy Donovan was injured in Thursday’s game and is back in Iowa with his family. Thompson said Donovan will receive a second opinion on the injury, which was initially diagnosed as a fractured ankle.
Black Hills State fans, alumni, and former players shared their thoughts on the Yellow Jackets NCAA tournament run.
Clair Donovan, a Yellow Jacket fan for approximately 44 years, co-owner of the Stadium Sports Grill in Spearfish, said, “The enthusiasm that showed at the college and in the community,” Donovan said describing what he enjoyed most on the Yellow Jackets season, and tournament run.
The Stadium hosted watch parties during the national tournament.
“It was incredibly exciting,” Donovan said of the atmosphere for each contest. “There was a lot of cheering going on, and a lot of armchair refereeing going on, too.”
John Heck is a co-owner of the Stadium Sports Grill, graduated from Black Hills State University in 1968 with a double major in art and industrial art education.
“It was just a tremendous season. Having such fine young men on the team and, of course, the wins. It means a lot for the team and for the college.” Heck said. “I’m just thankful we have such a good coach (Ryan Thompson) and such fine young men playing on the team.”
Clay Pottorff, a member of the Yellow Jackets 2008-09 NAIA Final Four team said, “Black Hills State has a great tradition in men’s and women’s basketball, and it was fun to follow this year’s team, and see them continue the tradition.”
Teyvin Koehler, of Spearfish, a young Yellow Jackets fan said, “This was the first 64, the first 32, the first 16, the first eight, and the first Final Four, all in one year!” They did great!”
Tom Flickema, BHSU’s President from 1994-2006, commented about the Yellow Jackets Final Four appearance.
”That’s fantastic. I always thought getting in post season play is such a great reward for the athletes for all the effort they put in throughout the year’” said Flickema. “To get to the Final Four, given the level competition is just a tremendous credit to the team.”
Flickema said he is not in the best of health and doesn’t get to watch games because he doesn’t want to comprise his immune system, but he follows BHSU athletics by reading the Black Hills Pioneer, and he appreciates the coverage The Pioneer gives to the university.
Kay Schallenkamp, of Spearfish, is the former Black Hills State president (2006-2014).
She still resides in Spearfish.
She echoed many who said the season was amazing.
“Watching the team come together and support one another, and the coaching staff and how they respect the players,” Schallenkamp said. “It’s been an amazing learning experience for all of us.”
Schallenkamp said she most enjoyed the progression the program has made since joining the Division II rank in 2012.
This year Schallenkamp attended every game she was able to. Her most vivid memory centered on the conference opener against Western Colorado, where Joel Scott poured in a school-record 50 points in the Yellow Jackets 85-80 win.
Scott’s success in that game was only one reason that game stood out.
“His teammates recognized that he was on, and they fed the ball to him,” Schallenkamp said. “As a team, they were all successful.”
Luke Enos, a member of the Yellow Jackets 2008-09 NAIA Final Four team said, “It was a lot of fun watching the Yellow Jackets go on such a great run this season. Coach Thompson and the staff have done an excellent job continuing the great tradition of BHSU basketball. Being at games this season brought me back to the Glory Days!”
