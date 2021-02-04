Spearfish ‘We The People’ headed to national comp

SPEARFISH — Students at Spearfish High School have once again demonstrated a solid, in depth understanding of the U.S. Constitution with a recent win at the We The People Tri-State competition, and they will move on to the national competition this April.
Dissecting the U.S. Constitution and diving into its principles, while learning how to work with students of differing views toward a common goal has been what Spearfish High School seniors have been learning how to do for 34 years in the We the People civics program. Started by Spearfish High School civics instructor Lennis Larson in 1987, and carried on by current history and civics teacher Pat Gainey, the We the People class is an elective course for Spearfish seniors who are interested in learning the intricate details of the Constitution, its formation, and its relevance and importance in helping American leaders handle contemporary issues. Students in the class spend the first half of the year learning the basics of our country’s founding document, and the rest of the school year preparing arguments to answer major contemporary questions that have arisen about Constitutional law, as well as preparing to defend their arguments during a dynamic question-answer session with judges who are experts in the field.
The class consists of six different groups of between three and four students each, with each of the groups focusing on just one part of the Constitution. Categories include the historical formation of the document, the Bill of Rights, contemporary issues, how the Constitution has been changed to further the ideals of the Declaration of Independence, and more.
“Members of Congress are not only legislators but they “are also inquisitorial and should meet frequently to inspect the conduct of the public officers. How effectively do you believe Congress has used its investigatory power,” is one of the many questions students are faced with for the national competition. Another question asks students about whether they agree with presidential pardon power.
Spearfish High School senior Zade Dohman said his group would be tackling these questions. He is excited to have one that is a moving topic — pushing him to keep up on current events.
“I am excited to re-work the question as more events in real life unfold,” he said.
Dohman, who has a great interest in political science, said he enjoys the class because it satisfies his desire to get answers to difficult questions. He also appreciates learning how to have civil discourse with people of different viewpoints, in order to achieve a common goal.
“Actually going into this Constitutional government class, the Constitution is less of a hazy diagram for democracy,” he said. “Through this class we understand each of the articles and each of the amendments and we really get in-depth knowledge. (We) don’t get to choose our groups. Mr. Gainey chooses for you. So you’re forced out of your comfort zone where you work with other people who might share ideas that aren’t as ideologically similar as you would like them to be. But you still have to answer the same questions with these people. So you get so many different points of view and different backgrounds as to why people think certain ways. That has been very invaluable to me. That’s a great lesson to learn today — not looking at someone who disagrees with you as the enemy, or someone you are fighting against, but someone with whom you can find definite common ground and work from there.”
Senior Lizzie Gray, who plans to pursue a graduate degree in library science, agreed. “I think for this class specifically, I have learned that people are a lot more nuanced and they can believe a lot more things than just being conservative or being liberal. People have a lot of the same ideals on both sides. So, being able to see that people aren’t just cookie cutters, I think is very valuable.”
Madigan Schmitz, whose group is focusing on how the Constitution was developed and such documents as the Magna Carta, said the We the People class and competitions have given her a foundation to use to research and back up her personal beliefs.
“It’s a sense of empowerment knowing that all of these people came together to create massive change that has been present for centuries,” she said. “I think now, more than ever … it’s really important to know what your nation is founded on so that you can properly know what your rights are, can stand up for change, and be an advocate as an American and as a global citizen.”
Jaxon Pederson, whose group is focusing on answering questions about challenges that our democracy faces in the present day, said he believes one of the major hurdles for our government is the polarization of political parties. But through the class, he said he has learned that it doesn’t have to be that way.
“I think proper civil discourse and learning to understand the other side and not getting into fights, more having a discussion is pretty important to educating other people and learning from other people,” he said. “Our nation, our society is built on these ideas in the Constitution and I think it’s so important for future generations to learn what the Constitution says about certain things. I think it’s important to have an educated populace to understand when politicians use big words to reference the Constitution, and what they actually mean.”
All the students agreed that one of the most important lessons they have learned from the class is that no matter what direction they take in their lives, exercising their civic duty to be informed voters is paramount.
“I think it’s important to stay educated and keep up with what’s going on in the world so you can make informed decisions,” Pederson said. “The vote is super powerful. It’s your say in our democracy, and it’s important to be educated before you use it.”
That mindset, and the knowledge his students have gleaned from his We the People class, give Gainey hope for the future of America.
“I’ve worked with kids for a lot of years. I understand where people are coming from when they worry about the future of our country. You see the kind of stuff that’s happening and I think the average American would be really concerned. But if you would watch this competition live, and see the knowledge and the poise that these students display. David Broder a journalist for the Washington Post for a number of years came and observed a competition one year and he said, ‘it restores your faith in the younger generation.’ That’s a fairly common reaction to watching this.”
Gainey said the Tri-State Competition included schools from Montana and Idaho. In the past, Spearfish is the only school in the state that has consistently participated in the We The People competition since its inception in 1987. Spearfish students have gone on to nationals every year for more than two decades. In the past, students have enjoyed a trip to Washington D.C. for the national contest, but due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s competition will be held virtually. Nevertheless, students are still excited to rise to the challenge of competing with schools from around the country. This year’s national competition will be held April 23-26, when judges, lawyers, and political science experts will test the students’ knowledge.
