Spearfish votes to maximized capacity for sewer lift station at Exit 17

SPEARFISH — With the ongoing development of the area around Exit 17 in Spearfish, city officials have had to determine how much to invest in a new lift station in the area, which will serve the growing communities.
The sewer system which serves Spearfish runs on a gravity fed network of pipes that run throughout town and carry waste to the waste water treatment plant on Highway 85. Smaller gauge pipes carry the waste water to lift stations, which redirects the sewage into the larger main lines that lead to the plant. The more waste that is expected to flow through each lift station, or it’s capacity allocation, determines how the station is designed, and at what cost.
As development has continued at Exit 17, with projects such as the Sky Ridge housing development and sports complex, as well as the rapidly-expanding Elkhorn Ridge housing development, the lift station at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85 (lift station A) is scheduled to be to be up-sized this summer in order to meet the need for a new capacity allotment.
“We’re trying to balance what we foresee as future growth out there verses some heavy upfront costs,” explained Kyle Mathis, Spearfish city engineer, during the council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
Years ago, when Elkhorn Ridge was beginning its development of the area, they the city entered into an agreement that once the capacity allocation of lift station A had been met, the Elkhorn Ridge development company would, at their expense, upsize the station for its future capacity needs. The city, in turn, would estimates its needs for capacity allotment, and pay for the additional design costs.
At the Dec. 20 meeting, the city council was informed that Elkhorn Ridge had determined it would require an allotment of 1,108 GPM (gallons per minute) for the new station. According to a report assembled by HDR Engineering, the city determined that it would pay for an additional 419 GPM worth of capacity allocation to cover its projected development for the foreseeable future, at a cost of around $2,34 million. As property along the Colorado Boulevard corridor is developed, the city will sell off its 419 GPM allotment it the form of sewer tap fees.
However, as preliminary design work was about to begin, Centennial Mountain Estates group, which purchased a large tract of land north of Interstate 90 and east of Rainbow Road, with plans of their own for development, submitted a proposal to the city to be included in the lift station’s capacity allotment.
“Everything west of the lift station (including the Centennial Mountain property) will have to drain (into the lift station) via an existing 12-inch gravity sewer,” Mathis explained. “So, it limits what we can develop as well.”
Mathis told the council that the 12-inch line, which feeds into the lift station has a capacity load limit of 1,000 GPM, with the city only utilizing 419 GPM worth of that capacity in its designs for the lift station. Sky Ridge, which will also be utilizing the 12-inch line only accounts for 145.8 GPM. In order to take full advantage of the flow capacity of the 12-inch line, the lift station’s design would need to be upscaled to facilitate an additional 435 GPM.
The council was presented with three options to partner with Centennial Mountain Estates to pay for the additional GPM capacity in the lift station’s design.
Option 1 – Centennial Mountain Estates would pay for a portion of the additional capacity up to 435 GPM, based on what they project their needs to be. As they develop their property, they may require additional flow capacity, which they could then purchase from the city’s allotment of 419 GPM on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Option 2 – Centennial Mountain Estates would purchase 217.5 GPM, half of the remaining 435 GPM capacity, and the city would purchase an additional 217.5 GPM to hold in reserve, with an agreement that Centennial Mountain Estates would purchase the remaining capacity allotment from the city including capitalized interest within five to seven years. This would add around $1.2 million to the already $2.34 million the city will be paying for its 419 GPM allotment.
“Yes, the city is going to pay for more capacity above the 419 (GPM), but knowing it will be bought back by Centennial Mountain in the future,” Mathis said.
Option 3 – Centennial Mountain Estates would purchase 217.5 GPM with an agreement from the city to give them first right of refusal on up to 217.5 of the city’s allotment of 419 GPM. 217.5GPM would need to be held in reserve for Centennial Mountain against any other developers in the area.
With Option 3, the city would not need to contact Centennial Mountain until a developer asks for a portion of GPM that would affect the 217.5 held back for Centennial Mountain.
Councilman Larry Klarenbeek posed the question of why the city should be entertaining the idea of expanding its capacity allotment at all rather than requiring Centennial Mountain Estates to purchase its tap fees directly from the city’s 419 allotment as their development requires.
The answer, Mathis said, comes down to a willingness to put, “skin in the game.”
“Because (they’re) ready. (Their) development is ready to go,” Mathis said.
Centennial Mountain is still in its planning and development stages, but the first phase of those plans includes large lot developments along Rainbow Road that will utilize private septic systems. It could take years or even a decade before the group reaches a phase in its development where it’s utilizing the GPM allotment it’s asking for, but for the sake of planning ahead, they’re willing to pay for that allotment now.
“So that’s a huge investment for them to put in upfront right now where it might be five, six, seven, eight years before they get into the phases that they can actually utilize the lift station capacity,” Mathis said.
“We’re nowhere near knowing exactly what we need, so we’re jumping into this wanting to maximize capacity and taking a big, big capital risk, as (the city) would be too,” added Rick Furnish, a representative from Centennial Mountain Estates told the council.
After electing to take several days to consider the options, the council reconvened at a special session on Jan. 21 to make their decision.
“The ‘what ifs’ for the city are the very same, ‘what ifs’ that you all have,” Klarenbeek said addressing the representatives from Centennial Mountain Estates who were present. “You can have these dreams and you can speculate, but you need some flexibility to make sure what can work, does work.”
After some discussion regarding the readiness of other developers in the area, the council voted to accept the Option 2 plan. Centennial Mountain Estates will pay for an additional 217.5 GPM to be designed into the lift station, and the city will tack on the remaining 217.5 GPM to its allocation to maximize the flow capacity of the 12-inch line that feeds into it. Centennial Mountain Estates also agrees to buy back the city’s additional 217.5 GPM with in five to seven years, as it develops its property.
Spearfish Finance Officer Michelle De Neui said she estimates this will raise the city’s cost for the project to around $4 million, a bond will be issued to pay for the project. De Neui estimated a cost of $267,500 annually for the next 20 years to pay back the bond. With city tap fees at $750, she said it would take 360 new taps each year to meet the payment.
