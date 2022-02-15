Spearfish violinists to perform at South Dakota Middle School All-State Orchestra

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Middle School All-State Orchestra takes place Friday and Saturday featuring Dr. Chad Hutchinson as conductor. Eighty string players in grades 6-8 from across the state were selected through an audition process.
The Spearfish violinists selected to participate include: eighth grader Scarlett Caton, daughter of Nick Caton and Erin Kelly; eighth grader Austin O’Bryan, son of David and Dr. Meghan O’Bryan; seventh grader Evee Donnelly, daughter of Sean and Jessica Donnelly, and seventh grader Lydia Schutz, daughter of Mark and Jill Schutz.
Students Caton, O’Bryan and Schutz study with Mary Pochop, strings teacher and director of the Dakota Youth Orchestra while Donnelly studies with Kelsey Miller, string teacher. Schutz earned the highest score and will serve as the concertmaster of the concert.
The public is invited to attend the grand finale concert in the Rapid City Central High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. on Saturday. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person to attend the concert.
