SPEARFISH — Despite showing some natural wear and tear, the Spearfish Veterans Monument near City Park is still on track to continue growing and honoring veterans from the community.
“We’re back on track basically, but it’ll be spring before we can do anything because we’ve got to wait for warm weather,” said Doug Henwood, treasurer for the Spearfish Veterans Monument board.
When completed, the monument will consist of five marble granite walls engraved with the names of Spearfish veterans, both living and deceased. Each wall will sit atop a granite cap that encases a foundational concrete footing, which surrounds a flag pole. Two walls have been installed, but upon inspecting the site for the installation of the third wall, Henwood said cracks were found on the footings and one of the standing walls.
American Engineering Testing, Inc. from Rapid City performed a hammer test, which measures the elastic properties or strength of concrete or rock, on the three remaining footings. Henwood said that the footings were designed to maintain 4,000 psi (surface pounds per square inch), in order to hold the weight of the 11,000-pound granite marble slabs that comprise each wall.
“All three of these (footings) tested out to be 6,000 psi, so they’re way above anything,” he said.
Henwood said the tester told him that the cracks seen in the footings are normal for weathered concrete, but have no bearing on its structural integrity.
“We dodged a big one,” he said. “There were some of us here that were just flat out worried.”
As for the cracks in the granite wall, Henwood said he was told by Black Hills Monument, the company that supplies the engraved slabs, that could be due to a deficiency in the granite itself, not the result of a failing foundation.
“That was probably there when they quarried it,” Henwood said.
Because the cracks run straight horizontally and vertically, Henwood said the tester was confident that there were no problems with the foundation or the footings.
“He said, ‘if you have a gap in the ground or sinking, then you’d have diagonal cracks,’” Henwood explained.
Although the cracks are not ideal for the aesthetic of the monument, Henwood said he’d been assured that the walls themselves are also sound and in no danger of falling apart, but for good measure, Black Hills Monument would be applying a special epoxy to the cracks to help cover them up.
If the test had shown that the foundation was failing, Henwood said they would have had to remove the two walls that had already gone up and start over from scratch, which would not only have put the whole project way behind schedule, but with costs on the rise, way over budget.
“Granite’s going up 20% to 25%, and they’re going to have a surcharge as well,” Henwood said.
The third wall, which is scheduled to be installed this spring, cost around $49,000. Henwood estimated that the next wall could cost upwards of $70,000.
To help lower the cost of the final two walls, Henwood said he would suggest switching the type of granite to South Dakota Brown Granite, although more discussions would need to take place before that final decision was made.
“It’ll be a little contrast, but I think it would look good,” he said. “We could probably do both walls for ($70,000).”
Despite the restrictive cost of installing the walls, Henwood remains optimistic about the project, and with the newfound assurance that the foundations remain solid, he said there’s no rush to the finish line.
“This is a forever thing,” he said. “Years down the line we’ll be adding names to it for the young kids that go down there with grandpa right now and say, ‘oo, and aww,’ twenty years from now when they come back from their time in the service, they can go on it.”
For more information about the Spearfish Veterans Monument, to donate to the project, or to have the name of a Spearfish veteran added to one of its walls, visit, www.spearfishveteransmonument.org.
