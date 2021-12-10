Spearfish veteran’s earned patriotism through service

This story was originally published in the Salute to Veterans special section that was distributed in our November 10 edition of the Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH – Royce Lyons, 72, retired from the United States Army in 1993. He has a single-digit golf handicap and fills his days working with the local American Legion Riders Post 164, and spending time with his grandkids.
“That takes up about as much time as I wanna give,” Lyons said. “I’m gettin’ old; I’m trying to slow down.”
Originally from Newell, Lyons entered the military near the age of 20 in 1969 after a brief tenure with the Homestake Gold Mine.
“I’d been in there a couple of months, so I wasn’t really doing much of anything, just whatever grunt work they wanted you to do with a shovel,” he said. “Vietnam was pretty hot and heavy at that time, and I just kind of thought that was my duty. That was before the country kind of blew up against it, and the way I was raised, you have to do your part to keep things going.”
With an older brother already enlisted, and his number coming up in the draft, Lyons decided to go into the Army.
“I didn’t know anybody in the Air Force or Navy … I knew I didn’t want to be a ground pounder or a tunnel rat, so I picked something where I knew I wouldn’t have to do that, so I became an MP (military police officer),” he explained.
After completing basic and advanced individual training, Lyons was stationed in Qui Nhon. As a coastal hub town in South Vietnam, Lyons said he encountered a pretty extreme culture shock.
“Going from a dumb little, wet-behind-the-ears high school kid who grew up in western South Dakota and then gets tossed into the middle of a war, you know, that’s kind of an eye-opening experience all by itself,” he said.
As a 20-year-old MP, Lyons was responsible for policing the soldiers who were stationed at the military base, as they passed through the town on their way to and from combat missions.
“Civilians don’t have any control on a military base, so you basically have to have your own police force,” he explained. “We cruised the town to keep the G.I.’s in line, because when they come in out of the bush, they sometimes were a little on the raw side. Sometimes they needed to get their wrists slapped.”
Mostly car accidents and bar brawls were the typical order of the day for Lyons, but unlike civilian police officers, Lyons knew he was dealing with war-hardened soldiers, and he learned how to handle them as such.
“It’s a good learning process. It helps you grow up; there’s no, ‘ifs,’ ‘ands,’ or ‘buts,’” he said.
After his first 12-month tour in Vietnam, Lyons tried taking a turn at stateside duty in Colorado Springs, but quickly realized that military service in an active warzone is not the same as service in the states.
“I didn’t like doing stateside duty; me and the general got into it the first day I was back in the states,” he explained. “He got mouthy with me about the way I was carrying my (M-16) around. He asked me where I learned that and I said, ‘evidently someplace you’ve never been.’ It went downhill from there.”
Lyons said he marched right back into the orderly room that day to request a transfer – back to Vietnam.
So Lyons was on his way back to Qui Nhon, where he said he felt more comfortable and respected.
“Over there, the enlisted people ran things,” he said. “The generals would give their orders and everything and expect them to be followed.”
Lyons spent another 12 months patrolling the streets of Qui Nhon, and reached the rank of E5 Seargent, before finally deciding to return to the states for good.
After his two tours of duty, Lyons joined the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office under Dick McGrath. But again, found himself face-to-face with the stark differences between military and civilian life.
“I decided not to stay in that game,” he said. “I didn’t like the way that law enforcement officers were treated. … We were respected (over there), but on the civilian side, cops haven’t been respected for a long time.”
Lyons described an incident in which he and fellow officers weren’t allowed to take the action, which he thought was necessary.
“We had a problem with a kid who stole a car and there was a gun in it,” Lyons said. “He emptied that gun, and we weren’t allowed to shoot him. That’s kind of one of the things that (made me decide), ‘I’m not gonna like this.’”
Lyons stuck with the department for just a little over a year before heading to Minneapolis for a manufacturing job. That too, didn’t last.
“Too many people,” he said. “After I’d been in Vietnam, when I was over there you had to really watch your back because “Charlie” was getting the little kids – giving them bombs to put in our Jeeps because the little kids always crowded around our military vehicles. So you really had to kind of keep an eye on (them) so they didn’t slip something into your Jeep. And that stuck. It still bothers me, I don’t like people behind me.”
Finally, after returning to the Black Hills, Lyons found a place were he could enjoy the structure of a hard day’s labor as well as the independence of self-reliance – construction.
“You’re outside most of the time, and you’re dealing with two-or-three or four-man crews,” he said.
Like many veterans from the Vietnam era, Lyons said he was taken off guard when he returned to the states, having left the country as a hero taking on the threat of communism, only to return as a hated cog in the war machine.
“I got spit on when I came back,” he said.
Lyons said he was completely unaware that the national mood had shifted in the Vietnam conflict back home.
“The only real access we had to newspapers and stuff was the “Stars and Stripes” (newspaper); well that was put out by the military, so they would give you an overview of something but your never really got the full story, or maybe even the true part of the story. Who really knows?”
Lyons said his time in Vietnam left a “bad taste” in his mouth, and he has struggled with post-traumatic stress ever sense.
“There’s a lot of things that still crop up, it’s surprising, 50 years later,” he said.
Still, Lyons said his time in the military taught him a lot about life and patriotic responsibility to earn the American rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
“Nowadays young people don’t seem to do that. They think they’re entitled. We, back then, were still thinking that we needed to do our part,” he said. “Now that I look back on it, that’s what I think was part (why I joined the military). We didn’t feel the least bit entitled; we always figured we had to earn our way that’s the way we were brought up.”
Lyons said it can be hard today for young people to find a way to find the same patriotic spirit the way his generation could.
“There’s always volunteer things you can do. Y’know, go work at an old folks home or something and give your time,” he said. “You have to work for something ,and that’s the only way you’re every going to get something.”
Regardless of how one serves their country, Lyons said there’s a fundamental element to the American spirit that everyone can benefit from experiencing.
“Work ethic,” he said. “That’s the pride that you get when you know you did a good job and you gave it your all. And I did that. I left everything over there.”
