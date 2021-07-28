Spearfish updates water conservation policy, ordinance

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish approved an amended ordinance updating its water conservation policy at its July 19 meeting.
The policy was updated earlier this month, and the ordinance followed it.
Public Works Director Brandy Kean said that the city and its residents used 5 million more gallons of water in June compared to June 2020.
The policy consists of four alert levels – blue, yellow, orange, and red – the guide the city on how to restrict water consumption.
Those levels and their guidelines are as follows:
• Blue, defined as the normal (voluntary) water conservation alert, when users are asked to practice water conservation, such as watering lawns no more frequently than every other day, and only watering between the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Under this status, the water system is operating normally.
• Yellow, is defined as mandatory conservation alert, when customers follow an even/odd irrigation schedule and only water during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Customers are encouraged to limit outdoor water use and minimize indoor water use.
When this level is implemented, it will be at the recommendation of the water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and public works director. Council members would be notified of the status change.
• Orange, defined as rationing conservation alert, when users are asked to minimize indoor water use and required to limit outdoor water use as defined on the water conservation policy. Under this alert, outdoor watering is limited to vegetable gardens only, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., and only with water cans/buckets or handheld hoses with a nozzle shutoff. The use of water in decorative fountains is prohibited, as well as the washing of vehicle from residential water spigots, unless the cleaning is necessary to preserve the proper function/safe operation of the vehicle. The washing of paved surfaces is also prohibited. A move to this level would require a resolution by the city council.
• Red, defined as critical water conservation alert, when water supplies are only available for health and safety needs, when users are strongly requested to minimize indoor water use and are prohibited from all outdoor water use. This alert may be implemented in emergency situations, such as significant damage to infrastructure, severe wildfire/structure fire in the area, prolong power outages, or other catastrophic events. The intent of this status alert is to be declared for a limited amount of time until the water supply system can be stabilized. This indicator may be declared by the water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and public works director.
