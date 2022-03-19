Spearfish to start junior kindergarten class

SPEARFISH — Parents of children who will turn 5 on Sept. 1 or later, but who may not quite be ready for kindergarten, now have a new way to transition their kids into public school — junior kindergarten.
On Monday the Spearfish School District gave the final green light for the district to open a junior kindergarten class at Mountain View Elementary in the coming school year. Principal Nick Gottlob said the new class will not require additional staffing, as he will adjust classes to include one junior kindergarten and eight kindergarten sections, instead of the current nine sections of kindergarten.
Junior kindergarten, Gottlob said, is for parents who express concern that their 5-year-old may not be quite ready for a regular kindergarten class. Eligibility will include date of birth, screening results, and the child’s exposure to preschool settings.
“It is a program that parents will opt into and request for their child,” Gottlob said. “The school will not assign or put any kids in junior kindergarten without partnership with the parent. Junior kindergarten will typically have a smaller enrollment capacity because the students may have greater needs of challenges in helping get them to kindergarten readiness. It is not a preschool and it’s designed to meet the needs we see for parents to support their kids to become school ready. Typically children in junior kindergarten would have birthdays close to Sept. 1 where a parent might be faced with a decision to send a child to kindergarten even when they question the child’s readiness, but they might not have other options for them such as daycare or preschool.”
Gottlob said there are multiple school districts across the state that offer junior kindergarten, and he believes the new class will fill a great need in the Spearfish community.
“We think it will really meet a need and a gap in services to support families,” he said. “We think it will be a great thing. I think it’s good for kids. I think early learning is crucial. I think we find families who know their kids might not necessarily be ready, but maybe don’t have other options for their kid.”
However, Gottlob stressed that all children who are age 5 by Sept. 1 are eligible for regular kindergarten, regardless of how well they do with the kindergarten screening or whether they even have a screening. Junior kindergarten, he said, is just an option for parents to choose.
“There is no screening or performance requirement to enroll in kindergarten,” he said. “We serve them all. We have kindergartners come who can read and some who don’t know letters. Our job is to support them all. This is just one more program to bolster the way we try to support kids and families.”
Registration is open now for kindergarten screening, which is scheduled to be held May 25-27. Parents of kindergarten-age children are invited to attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m., April 12. During the meeting, Gottlob and other district personnel will go over requirements for kindergarten readiness, such as immunizations, guidance from pediatricians, and the programming offered at the Spearfish School District.
