Spearfish to start developing former McLaughlin sawmill.jpg

McLaughlin sawmill off of Colorado Boulevard will finally undergo development. The land was purchased by the city of Spearfish in December 2017. Pioneer file photo

Black Hills Pioneer — In December 2017, the city of Spearfish officially closed on the purchase of the former McLaughlin sawmill from seller Northwestern Engineering Group.

At the city council study session Feb. 1, City Administer Steve McFarland updated the council on the property, saying that the city should move forward with development.

