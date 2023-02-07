Black Hills Pioneer — In December 2017, the city of Spearfish officially closed on the purchase of the former McLaughlin sawmill from seller Northwestern Engineering Group.
At the city council study session Feb. 1, City Administer Steve McFarland updated the council on the property, saying that the city should move forward with development.
“Several years ago we bought the property with, what I think was the intention of at some point converting it into some kind of business face for the benefit of the community.” McFarland said. “I’m sure we didn’t mean to just leave it sitting vacant indefinitely.”
Located along Colorado Boulevard, just west of Maitland Road, the property is approximately 80 acres, and includes two residential properties and the Hills building, one single-story office building. All properties on the land are being rented through the city.
“Our lease with the people in those houses are such that the leases are good on a calendar year basis, so we have reached out to the people and let them know that we’re probably going to be terminating the leases within the end of December.” McFarland said.
He said this was a good amount of time for the residents to find somewhere to relocate.
At the most recent study session McFarland said that out of the 80-acre property, he guessed about 40 acres are usable due to soil issues, with a portion of those 40 acres residing where the residential homes are.
“At present, I don’t think we’re far enough along to know exactly what we might do with the structures. We could, 1, raze them; 2, sell/move them; or 3, just fix them up as needed and package them with the property.” McFarland wrote in an email to the Pioneer.
McFarland assumed there are some soil issues due to the sawdust and other material that was used on the land.
“We’re going to contact a geo-tech firm to let us know how much of a problem that is,” McFarland said.
In terms of the Hills building, McFarland wrote the Pioneer and said he wasn’t sure what the next steps for that building would be as well. The city could make a separate plat or keep it with the main property.
“Lots of things to do to make the property more presentable for development.” McFarland wrote.
No decision or vote was cast at the study session, but rather just an update to council members and Spearfish residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.