Spearfish to partner with community foundation on utility bill donations

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Community Foundation, which is well known throughout the area as an endowment group that raises and distributes funds for local philanthropic efforts, is partnering with the city of Spearfish to help residents make charitable donations as they pay their utility bills.
Starting next year residents will have the option to add a flat dollar amount above the cost of their water, sewer, and garbage bill, which will be collected by the city and transferred directly to the community foundation account either once a month or once a quarter.
“We would like to have it as a trial period for 2022, if we don’t have a lot of customers involved with this program, maybe we’ll get some different type of donation method,” Spearfish Finance Officer Michelle DeNeui said during Monday’s city council meeting.
Residents will be able to opt into the program through whatever means they receive and pay their bill from the city. There will be no set amount asked for.
“We have a fundraising mantra – no gift is too small, and no gift is too large,” said Sue Konstant, president of the foundation, as she addressed the council Monday. “Our business community gets hit up for donations all the time, so we see this as an opportunity for more citizens to contribute.”
As the city works with the foundation to set up the logistics of the donation program, Konstant said the Spearfish Community Foundation Board would focus on promoting the program
“We fully understand, as a board, how we are going to have to beat the pavement to promote this, and we’re going to have to do a lot of work ourselves,” she said. “We want to identify big projects and have a bigger impact where we can affect more people who visit Spearfish, who live in Spearfish, who work in Spearfish, and who play in Spearfish.”
