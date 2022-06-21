Spearfish to increase wage offerings to stay competitive

SPEARFISH — In May 2021, Spearfish city officials adopted a measurable wage scale developed by Condrey and Associates, a human resource consulting firm located in Georgia, for all full-time city employees. During the city council’s June 15 study session, Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland proposed modifying the wage grid to account for current economic conditions to better attract and retain staff.
“As you know if you’ve been to the grocery store, or bought gasoline, since January ’22, inflation has reared its ugly head currently at levels not seen since 1982,” McFarland said. “The next issue we’re battling is housing, kind of the victim of our own success … more people want to live here, which is great, except there’s just not enough houses by a long shot. The Sky Ridge (waiting) list is now up to 600 people waiting.”
As with other municipalities and private businesses, Spearfish has been struggling to fill open positions and remain competitive in retaining current employees.
Earlier in the year, the Spearfish Rec Center had to increase it’s offerings to part-time water park employees by as much as 50% to attract a full staff for the summer.
McFarland proposed a three-tier solution to address the most glaring discrepancies in the market, focusing on a general employee raise, an additional stipend for CDL drivers, and re-categorizing city engineers.
McFarland’s plan recommends a 3% increase for all full-time employees, plus an additional $3 per hour for employees who are commercial driver’s license (CDL) certified.
“CDL certified staff are necessary, as you know, for hauling trash, plowing snow, Tyler uses them in Parks and Rec, and there’s even some in fire and wildland services,” he said.
New federal standards have made gaining a CDL A and B certification much more challenging and costly, making demand for qualified drivers surge.
In March, the council approved the addition of a new professional engineer (PE) position to assist with the city’s backlog of capitol projects.
“We posted that job at $75,000 (annually) and received crickets, virtually no response,” McFarland explained.
After looking into it, McFarland said the private sector offer’s $100,000 as a starting wage for PEs. In order to offer the new position a competitive wage, McFarland proposed raising the offer to $88,000 a year.
“The issue is if we can find somebody for a posting at $88,000, that is going to bring them in at almost the same wage as two of our four (current) PE’s, so that’s going to really compress the scale against the people who already have 10 years of experience,” McFarland said.
The plan recommends bumping up the lowest paid professional engineer from around $90,000 to $100,000, as well as a corresponding wage increase for the three remaining PEs already employed by the city.
In total, McFarland’s plan would add $222,000 to the remaining budget for the year beginning July 1, along with an additional $443,000 annually. Taking into account the record-setting revenue the city has been receiving throughout the pandemic, McFarland said it’s a fair assessment that the wage increases would be easily absorbed by the city’s tax income.
Sales tax income for 2021 ended up being 14% higher than 2020, and since April of this year, sales tax collected is already 8% higher than projected for 2022.
“The 2022 budget was created before the 2021 numbers were known and it was created during the pandemic so there were conservative estimates, they thought 2021 was probably going to be down, which seemed like a logical conclusion,” he said. “At this pace, you’ve got a $9.4 million sales tax budget, that could wind up coming in at $11.2 million, that’s $1.8 million in excess revenues just in that one line item.”
McFarland cautioned that any number of factors could cause staff to reexamine employee wages in the future, but moving forward from where the city is financially sitting today; the city could scarcely afford not to do something to attract more workforce.
“We’re looking hard, especially (human resource director) Jodi (Mathis) to address what perspective employees and existing employees across multiple generations are interested in as job perks,” McFarland said. “Addressing pressure points is no guarantee that future pressure points wont occur.”
The council agreed with McFarland’s presentation, and applauded staff for the work they put in to generate the wage proposal.
“I think this effort, with inflation that’s out there for people at the gas pump and the grocery store and whatever, I think this is a good step in the right direction to make sure we’re competitive and an employer of choice for the people that are looking to work for the city and those that are still employed,” Mayor John Senden said.
The council is scheduled to discuss and vote on the wage increase plan at tonight’s council meeting.
