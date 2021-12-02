Spearfish to draw first cannabis dispensary license recipient

SPEARFISH — Four applicants vying for the city’s one available cannabis dispensary license will be pooled into a lottery, which will be drawn at Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting.
Applicants are: “From the Hills LLC,” with two locations; one at 2430 Platinum Dr., Suite 4, and one at 320 26th St., registered to Todd Smith of Sturgis; “Déjà VU SD,” also located at 320 26th St., registered to Char Gamble of Spearfish; and “Northern Hills Cannabis Care LLC,” located at lot 6B-1 in block 1 of Dodds Addition, registered to Scott Munro of Spearfish.
As part of the application process, each business was required to list a physical location to ensure compliance with the cannabis establishment zoning ordinance; however, the business does not need to be engaged in a lease agreement with the property to obtain a license. Each application carried a non-refundable fee of $1,500, however that money will be applied to the successful candidate’s $5,000 licensing fee when issued.
“Securing the property via lease is something that they can do after. If they don’t secure the location, our ordinances don’t allow the licenses to transfer so it would (dissolve),” explained Michelle De Neui, Spearfish finance officer. “Once they get their registration from the state then they have to present that back to the city to actually get their license from the city and at that time we’ll make sure that there’s a lease secured and all building codes are met and everything.”
Each of the applicants’ names will be placed into a container, with “From the Hills” being added twice having filled out two applications and paying two separate application fees, one for each location.
At Monday’s meeting, each name will be drawn with the first name receiving a certification of eligibility to open a dispensary in Spearfish. From there, the business will submit its application, with certification from the city, to the South Dakota Department of Health to receive its registration card. Once the state has issued its registration, the business will need to provide proof of lease agreement to the property listed on its original application with the city to receive its actual license. If at any point the business becomes ineligible to receive its state registration, or is unable to secure a lease agreement for the property listed on its Spearfish dispensary application, then the certification will revert to the next name that was drawn, and the process with start all over for that business.
What’s allowed in Spearfish
Cultivation facilities: 2 licenses available, no applications
Manufacturing facilities: 2 licenses available, no applications
Testing facilities: 2 licenses available, no applications
Dispensaries: 1 license available, six applications submitted, four to be considered.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.