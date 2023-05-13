Spearfish to celebrate Bike-to-Work Week
Buy Now

Spearfish Bike-to-Work Week kicks of Sunday and runs all week.

Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — Bicycle riding in Spearfish has been a large part of the community for many years. Starting in 2009, like-minded community members came together to form the Spearfish Bicycle Collective.

For the past decade or so, the collective has put on Bike-to-Work Week, a weeklong series of events centered on bicycles.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.