Spearfish to celebrate Bike-to-Work Week By Sidnee Short Black Hills Pioneer May 13, 2023

SPEARFISH — Bicycle riding in Spearfish has been a large part of the community for many years. Starting in 2009, like-minded community members came together to form the Spearfish Bicycle Collective.

For the past decade or so, the collective has put on Bike-to-Work Week, a weeklong series of events centered on bicycles.

Carol Lucking, board president for Spearfish Bicycle Collective, is an avid rider, and likes to dedicate her time towards sharing her passion for cycling with others. "Basically our goal is promoting bikes in the community and helping everyone who wants a bike, get a bike … and working on their own bike," Lucking said about the collective.

The collective's shop currently resides at 611 Dahl Rd., and will have numerous events take place there this next week for the cycling event.

Bike-to-Work Week is from May 14 – 19, and will include:

Sunday from 1–3 p.m.: open shop at Spearfish Bicycle Collective
Monday at 5:30 p.m.: group road ride to Bridalveil, meet at Two Wheeler Dealer
Monday at 6 p.m.: bike-themed bingo at Spearfish Brewing
Tuesday from 5:30–7:30 p.m.: open shop at Spearfish Bicycle Collective
Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.: group gravel ride from Rushmore Bikes
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: scavenger hunt alley cat ride begins at Spearfish Bike Collective, end at Killians Food and Drink, and includes prizes.
Friday at noon: free lunch for bike commuters at Two Wheeler Dealer
Friday at 5:30 p.m.: safety pizza fundraiser party at Spearfish Bicycle Collective

"I think it's just a good way to get more people out, now that the weather's generally nicer," Lucking said about the week.

For more information on Bike-to-Work Week, or the Spearfish Bicycle Collective, people can head to bikespearfish.org.
