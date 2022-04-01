Spearfish teens win Congressional App Challenge

SPEARFISH — Two Spearfish teens have been named the Congressional App Challenge winners for South Dakota.
Katelyn Dale, 17, and sister Casie Dale, 15, created an app they call the “Bill List Discrepancy Locator” to locate discrepancies in the list of payments made to vendors by the local city government and city council.
“This app really came from us assisting our dad with his version of the bill list,” Katelyn said. “He was inputting all the data into his software databases to make it easier for people to access the city’s budget and bill list.”
Their dad, John Dale, runs a website and is hawkish about the city of Spearfish’s dealings, especially its finances.
“Before we had the discrepancy locater, we had to input all the data using Tabula or by hand into his system,” Katelyn added. “We had to add up that total and compare the calculated total with the city’s total, so it got pretty tedious.”
The teens downloaded a pdf of Spearfish’s bill list from the city’s website, which accompanies the agenda. Then they imported the .pdf into the program Tabula, and then it would be exported as a .csv file.
Usually, the data would match up with the total announced by the city. However the Aug. 19, 2019 data did not.
“We found one of them a ‘null’ amount, or something … and then the actual discrepancy we found was $324,” Katelyn said.
“It wasn’t lining up. The data was awkward and weird, Casie said. “We had to go into the .csv’s and check. We were adding up all the different, and that’s when we noticed something was off.”
John Dale contacted the city’s finance office shortly before Oct. 19, 2020, which confirmed the error.
Finance Officer Michelle De Neui told the Pioneer that there was an omission within a bill list in the minutes, the total of the bills to be paid was correct but one line was omitted.
On Oct. 19, 2020, the city council approved a resolution correcting the ordinance.
The omitted payment was for $324 to the American Red Cross for lifeguarding/water safety instructor courses. The total bill list for that Aug. 19, 2019 meeting was $362,040.78.
Casie said that locating the inconsistency sparked the idea for the app which they created specifically for the Congressional App Challenge.
With little prior coding experience, they got to work – about one week before the deadline.
Now, instead of manually inputting the data, the discrepancy locater app does that automatically.
“We wrote a java component that worked with our dad’s software he wrote previously,” Katelyn said.
A computer translation between several software components later, the software adds the totals and compares it with the reported totals from their website.
“If they can make a $324 error, what stops them from making a bigger error,” Casie said. But, “The city does a good job. There’s a lot of stuff and eventually a mistake is going to be made.”
“Technological literacy is quickly becoming a vital skill for success both in business and daily life,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. “The goal of this competition is to get students excited about this important and growing field. I was especially impressed Katelyn and Casie developed an app that keeps local government accountable and ensures accuracy – the federal government needs an app for that, too.”
To watch a video of their entry to the challenge, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4312voJiI8c
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.