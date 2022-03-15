Spearfish teen performs in Middle School All-State Band

MITCHELL — A Spearfish Middle School eighth grader participated in the South Dakota Middle School All-State Band March 5 at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center.
Celina Sigle, who plays the flute, was one of more than 200 middle schoolers from across the state performing in two bands under the direction of Rebecca Warren and Dale Fiedler.
