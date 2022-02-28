Spearfish teen a finalist at state American Legion Oratorical contest

OACOMA — Calister Grimsley, of Spearfish, emerged as a finalist of the South Dakota American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest” in Oacoma recently.
First, contestants were required to deliver a prepared oration of 8-10 minutes on the U.S. Constitution. Second, a constitutional topic was assigned to the contestants and a 3–5-minute extemporaneous orations was required on that topic. They were allowed five minutes of preparation time.
Each of the six contestants in the finals had previously won competition at the local and district levels of competition. Those eligible to compete at the finals this past weekend and their placings were: Thomas Haar, Rapid City – first; Fiala Herceg, Aberdeen – second; Emily Hofer, Hartford – third; and finalists: Grimsley, Dorian Sikkink, Castlewood; and Logan Decker, Gettysburg.
