Spearfish tackling pot consumption ordinances

SPEARFISH — As the July 1 deadline for medical marijuana approaches, the city of Spearfish is preparing by adopting ordinances to regulate the voter approved medicinal drug; first to come before the council is Ordinance 1347.
“There’s no statute or ordinance that prohibits the use of marijuana in public places,” Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald said. “We feel it’s in the city’s best interest to adopt an ordinance that would prohibit its public use.”
The ordinance would make it illegal to consume any cannabis product in parks, sidewalks, streets, alleys, right-of-ways, sports complexes, publicly-owned property, or any place that is open to the public including: in, on, or around any place of business, parking lot, or place of amusement or entertainment, and the lobby, hall, corridors, and areas open to the public of any store, office, or multifamily residential building. The ordinance mirrors the cities ordinances concerning alcoholic beverages, but does not address instances of consumption on licensed on-sale properties, such as bars or dispensaries. Those types of regulations are set in licensing ordinances, which McDonald said would likely be dictated heavily by state law.
The council also authorized the Planning and Zoning Committee to start researching and presenting recommended amendments to the city’s appendix A zoning ordinances, which will regulate where cannabis production and distribution could take place within city limits.
“This initiation will incorporate the various terms and land use regulations related to the cannabis establishments as outlined in statute, which are the growing, the testing, the manufacturing of products, and then dispensing,” Watson explained.
The initiation allowed the Planning and Zoning Committee to begin looking into which zoning districts throughout the city would be most appropriate for establishment based on its particular function but that doesn’t necessarily mean those establishments will be coming to Spearfish. During the May 12 Legal, Finance, and Public Safety Committee meeting, McDonald explained that under statute, the city is not required to allow cultivation facilities, testing facilities, or manufacturing facilities for medical marijuana; however, the city must allow at least one dispensary if an interested party approaches the city to open one.
“It’s not that we approve of it, it’s just that state law mandates that we need to make some decisions on this,” Mayor Dana Boke said at council.
Like the public consumption ordinance, Watson said the zoning ordinance would not address issues covered by licensing.
“The zoning ordinance is going to address locations of various types of establishments, the licensing and the numbers available are not part of the zoning code amendment, that will be taken up as a separate effort regarding licensing,” she said.
The zoning and licensing process is meant to set the regulations for businesses involved in cannabis production and distribution if the city decides to allow such establishments within city limits.
The second reading of Ordinance 1347 is scheduled for the next regular meeting of the Spearfish City Council on June 7, and future zoning and licensing ordinances will be presented in the near future.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.