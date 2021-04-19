Spearfish students win at state SkillsUSA comp

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School students received high honors at SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference held online this year rather than at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City.
Students competed in Welding Sculpture, Welding Fabrication, Technical Drafting and Architectural Drafting. The annual SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of career and technical education students where more than 250 outstanding career and technical education students competed hands-on in 42 different trade, technical and leadership fields. The championships event is for high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA.
During the SkillsUSA competition, nine of Spearfish High School’s most talented students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise of their training occupation. All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies set by industry.
Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions and gold medalists earned the right to compete at the SkillsUSA Championships which will be on-line this year.
Medalists from Spearfish High School include;
• McCade Hughes silver in Welding Sculpture;
• Tessa Haag gold in Technical Drafting;
• Team of 3: Matt Marrs, Joe Hovdenes, and Jacob Schneider gold in Welding Fabrication;
• Halle Rogers gold in Architectural Drafting; and Cameron Paisley, 2020 graduate of SHS now attending Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City, gold at the College level in Welding Sculpture.
• Welding Fabrication team members Austin Croteau, Drew West and Taylor Uglund placed 4th.
“It wasn’t as much fun this year, but the pride that I felt for my students was the same! They work so hard throughout the year, learning new processes or drawing techniques and when they get rewarded with gold medals, it just feels fantastic,” said Kristi McCoy, the SkillsUSA advisor at Spearfish High School. “Once again, I have a very talented and hardworking bunch of young adults in our SkillsUSA chapter.”
